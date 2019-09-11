Cvent : Reinforces Commitment to Data and Information Security by Obtaining Renowned CSA STAR Certification

Cvent, a market leader in events and hospitality technology, announced today that the company has obtained its certification under the Cloud Security Alliance Security Trust Assurance and Risk (CSA STAR) Program. This serves as Cvent’s second major compliance achievement of 2019, after receiving its ISO 27001 Certification in April. CSA STAR Certification is obtained through a process of self and independent evaluation against a set of cloud security principles, the CSA Cloud Controls Matrix (CCM).

“The goal of our data and information security practices is to ensure ironclad cloud solutions, and these certifications and accreditations demonstrate our continued commitment to a secure customer experience across our entire platform,” said Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer of Cvent, Ben Mayrides.

As part of its CSA STAR certification, Cvent will also be listed on the CSA’s public registry, enabling customers to transparently assess the company as a security partner. Only those Cloud Service Providers who undergo and pass the CCM evaluations obtain a listing on the registry. As a result, Cvent can now publish information about the company’s security safeguards and practices that’s been validated by a trusted third party.

“This type of transparency and transitive trust promotes even more assurance by virtue that anyone – be it a customer, prospect, or stakeholder – can independently and efficiently evaluate Cvent’s security capabilities,” continued Mayrides. “As a market-leading technology provider with more than 27,000 customers around the world, it’s imperative that we offer the highest levels of data security and compliance. We’re proud to add this accreditation and enhanced level of transparency, which highlight our continued commitment to delivering world-class solutions and service.”

Learn more about Cvent’s security framework, here. Cvent’s listing on the CSA STAR registry can be found here.

About Cvent

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with more than 4,000 employees, 27,000 customers, and 300,000 users worldwide. The Cvent Event Cloud offers software solutions to event planners and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event management and marketing, onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the planning process to maximize the impact of events. The Cvent Hospitality Cloud partners with hotels and venues to help them drive group and corporate travel business. Hotels use the Cvent Hospitality Cloud’s digital marketing tools and software solutions to win business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms and to service their customers directly, efficiently and profitably – helping them grow and own their business. Cvent solutions optimize the entire event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage hundreds of thousands of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190911005640/en/