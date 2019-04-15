CyFlare Adds the Syncurity SOAR Platform to Enable Global Scaling

CyFlare has announced that it has selected Syncurity as the Security
Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) provider to enable global
scale, massive efficiencies, practice integrity and possibilities to the
CyFlare SOC, partners and clients.
Over the past year CyFlare evaluated several of the leading SOAR
category vendors and chose Syncurity due to its ease of use when
integrating with various technologies as well as its mutual vision and
commitment to solving cyber security issues for organizations of all
sizes.
“With the growth we have seen over the last 2 years and the breadth of
the various vendor solutions that we support, it was clear we needed to
make the investment in a SOAR Platform to ensure that our practice
scales, remains high quality and enables high value reporting across all
tools and clients. Apart from that and in collaboration with Syncurity,
CyFlare will bring at least 2, if not 3 industry-first offerings to the
market by the end of this year,” says Joe Morin, CEO of CyFlare.
Given the unique value proposition of CyFlare in that it works
exclusively with channel partners as their delivery team, CyFlare
requires a wide array of expertise and vendor coverage within its SOC.
Bringing all security events into a single platform for playbook
execution, SLA enforcement, action execution and consolidated reporting
will allow CyFlare to continue providing services without requiring
specific tools in order to extract value from an outsourced SOC.
“The integration of CyFlare SOC-in-a-Box and MSS with the Syncurity
IR-Flow SOAR Platform pairs two surging leaders in their respective
markets to enable our joint channel partners and customers to more
quickly identify, assess and take action against ever-changing cyber
risks,” said John Jolly, CEO, Syncurity. “The combination of the
orchestration and automation along with IR-Flow’s robust case management
means CyFlare channel partners allow their customers to more effectively
measure and optimize their security investments.”
About CyFlare
CyFlare is a 24x7 Cyber SOC that is purpose built to enable the channel
with a just-in-time MSSP back-office that can be simply resold or
brought to market as a white label service. CyFlare provides cyber
security services such as penetration testing, risk assessments, SOC 2
enablement, Managed SIEM and it’s own proprietary SOC In A Box platform
exclusively through the channel.
About Syncurity
Syncurity™ optimizes and integrates people, process and technology to
realize better cybersecurity outcomes. Syncurity’s award-winning and
patent-pending IR-Flow® platform accelerates security
operations teams by delivering an analyst-centric incident response
platform. For more information, visit https://www.syncurity.net.
