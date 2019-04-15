Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CyFlare Adds the Syncurity SOAR Platform to Enable Global Scaling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 05:38pm EDT

CyFlare has announced that it has selected Syncurity as the Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) provider to enable global scale, massive efficiencies, practice integrity and possibilities to the CyFlare SOC, partners and clients.

Over the past year CyFlare evaluated several of the leading SOAR category vendors and chose Syncurity due to its ease of use when integrating with various technologies as well as its mutual vision and commitment to solving cyber security issues for organizations of all sizes.

“With the growth we have seen over the last 2 years and the breadth of the various vendor solutions that we support, it was clear we needed to make the investment in a SOAR Platform to ensure that our practice scales, remains high quality and enables high value reporting across all tools and clients. Apart from that and in collaboration with Syncurity, CyFlare will bring at least 2, if not 3 industry-first offerings to the market by the end of this year,” says Joe Morin, CEO of CyFlare.

Given the unique value proposition of CyFlare in that it works exclusively with channel partners as their delivery team, CyFlare requires a wide array of expertise and vendor coverage within its SOC. Bringing all security events into a single platform for playbook execution, SLA enforcement, action execution and consolidated reporting will allow CyFlare to continue providing services without requiring specific tools in order to extract value from an outsourced SOC.

“The integration of CyFlare SOC-in-a-Box and MSS with the Syncurity IR-Flow SOAR Platform pairs two surging leaders in their respective markets to enable our joint channel partners and customers to more quickly identify, assess and take action against ever-changing cyber risks,” said John Jolly, CEO, Syncurity. “The combination of the orchestration and automation along with IR-Flow’s robust case management means CyFlare channel partners allow their customers to more effectively measure and optimize their security investments.”

About CyFlare

CyFlare is a 24x7 Cyber SOC that is purpose built to enable the channel with a just-in-time MSSP back-office that can be simply resold or brought to market as a white label service. CyFlare provides cyber security services such as penetration testing, risk assessments, SOC 2 enablement, Managed SIEM and it’s own proprietary SOC In A Box platform exclusively through the channel.

About Syncurity

Syncurity™ optimizes and integrates people, process and technology to realize better cybersecurity outcomes. Syncurity’s award-winning and patent-pending IR-Flow® platform accelerates security operations teams by delivering an analyst-centric incident response platform. For more information, visit https://www.syncurity.net.

To learn more about how Syncurity’s customers are leveraging the IR-Flow platform, please visit https://www.syncurity.net/resource-center/case-studies/


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:54pCELANESE CORPORATION : Announces Ratings Upgrade from S&P Global Ratings
BU
05:53pKEYWARE TECHNOLOGIES : Report on the progress of the share buy-back programme
PU
05:52pHYDUKE ENERGY SERVICES : Provides Bi-Weekly Default Status Report
AQ
05:51pPRGX GLOBAL : Announces Appointment of Senior Vice President, Global Commercial Operations
AQ
05:51pPINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS : PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.22, ROAA of 1.52% and ROTCE of 17.60% for 1Q 2019
BU
05:50pBRIDGESTONE : Tiger Woods' win could have golf industry roaring back
AQ
05:50pRosen Law Firm Encourages NIO Inc. Investors with Over $100K in Losses to Contact the Firm – NIO
GL
05:50pUSDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Apr 15
DJ
05:49pAmerican Airlines Devising Extra Simulator Training for Boeing 737 Cockpit Crews--Update
DJ
05:49pAT&T CLASS ACTION ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against AT&T Inc.; Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – T
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AUDI AG : VW to take on Tesla X in China from 2021 with electric SUV
2DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA : DAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO : 85.2 KB
3GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : offers fresh details on overhaul progress as revenue slides
4ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC : ORGANIGRAM : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results; Record Net Revenue of $26.9..
5CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION INT'L HOLDI : CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION 'L : Announcements and Notices - Unaudited Fin..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About