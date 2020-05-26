Log in
CyVolve Adds Ex CISCO SVP to Board of Directors

05/26/2020 | 09:20am EDT

VIENNA, Va., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative data security provider, CyVolve, has further strengthened its Board of Directors with a new, key, appointment. John N. Stewart, the former SVP Chief Security and Trust Officer at CISCO, is to bring his more than 30 years of senior experience in the cyber security industry to CyVolve, becoming its new Chairman of the Board.

Announcing the appointment, CyVolve CEO Helder F. Antunes said:

"John is one of the most knowledgeable industry professionals in this sector and his experience and insights will help us refine our market strategies. He could have easily joined the board of any Fortune 100 company, yet he chose us which is a testament both to our team and our technology. I look forward towards working very closely with John to help take CyVolve to the next level." 

After 17 years at CISCO, Stewart left the company in March 2020 to explore his passions and take on new projects. He is now an angel investor, startup whisperer and anti-poaching advocate from his own organization, Talons Ventures. He also serves on the board of a number of other organizations in the cyber security field and beyond, such as Code Dx, Focal Point Data Risk and SpyCloud among others.

Stewart has a Master of Science degree in computer and information science from Syracuse University. He's been working in cyber security since its outset as a specialist in the field of IT. His experience, knowledge and reputation in the industry ranks him as one of the industry's leaders.

"I can't wait to get started," said Stewart. "Our security industry has long called it Information Security, and yet we focused on systems trying to protect the information.  Flipping this on its head, the new technology-led approach CyVolve takes, -starts- with the information.  That's exciting and is making the impact we've long needed.  Great technology and a world-class team, and I'm honored to sign up!"

About CyVolve

Headquartered in Vienna, VA, CyVolve's data management operating system (CyOS™) is used by healthcare firms, financial institutions, and government agencies across the globe to protect, share, and manage valuable data whilst remaining in total control of that data at all times. CyOS™ uses a blend of hierarchical encryption and deep AI analytics to provide persistent data security across varied platforms, domains, clouds, and disparate technologies from legacy systems to chip-level hardware and IoT.

More information is available at https://www.cyvolve.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cyvolve-adds-ex-cisco-svp-to-board-of-directors-301065042.html

SOURCE CyVolve., Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
