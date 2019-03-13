Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Cyanide transport: Renewal of our ICMC certifications in Cote d'Ivoire and Mauritania News

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 01:03am EDT

On February 22nd, Bolloré Transport & Logistics Côte d'Ivoire has been recertified by the International Cyanide Management Institute (ICMI), a NGO, concerning the transport of cyanide. A few days later, on February 27th, SOGECO, Bolloré's entity in Mauritania - was also recertified by the ICMI.

Their operations were audited in 2018 by Golder Associates and Ramboll Canada, who are independent third-party auditors, and were proven to be in full compliance with the Cyanide Code, demonstrating the Group's expertise for this type of operations. These new certifications are rewarding Bolloré Transport & Logistics' efforts in Cote d'Ivoire and Mauritania.

The Cyanide Code is a voluntary program for the mining industry that promotes a safe management, storage and transport of cyanide for gold and silver mining companies. It was developed by a multi-stakeholder Steering Committee supervised by the United Nations Environmental Program to reduce the cyanide impact on health and on the environment.

The Cyanide Code completes national and international legislations by establishing more restrictive requirements on all cyanide-related operations.

Three other entities of Bolloré Transport & Logistics are going to be audited this year: Bolloré Transport & Logistics Ghana, Senegal and Burkina Faso, as presented below.
In Africa, only the entities certified by the ICMI Code are allowed to manage cyanide.

Entity Validity date of the certification First certification
Bolloré Transport & Logistics Ghana 13/10/2019 26/04/2013
Bolloré Transport & Logistics Sénégal 13/10/2019 17/08/2009
Bolloré Transport & Logistics Burkina Faso 13/10/2019 06/05/2010
Bolloré Transport & Logistics Côte d'Ivoire 21/07/2021 22/07/2015
SOGECO, Mauritanie 07/01/2021 08/01/2016

Disclaimer

Bolloré Logistics Company published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 05:02:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:53aDEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE AUSTRALI : Australia to help boost digital trade in the Indo-Pacific
PU
01:53aPINNACLE : Medium Mine Protected Vehicle Refresher Training Awarded on CBID II
PU
01:37aBOJ must take into account side-effects of easy policy - regional bank head
RE
01:21aAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Export hub to help businesses make mark overseas
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:14aHong Kong Spends Nearly $700 Million to Bolster Currency
DJ
01:05aAsia shares stumble, sterling at mercy of yet another vote
RE
01:03aCYANIDE TRANSPORT : Renewal of our ICMC certifications in Cote d'Ivoire and Mauritania News
PU
12:30aFactbox - Boeing 737 MAX 8 groundings spread around the world
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. will not suspend Boeing 737 MAX planes; discussion on black box analysis
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ties between Boeing and Trump run deep
3REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Teen Scientists Win $1.8 Million at Regeneron Science ..
4AIR CANADA : Canada sees no reason to ground Boeing 737 MAX 8, ready to act if need be
5PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY : PING AN INSURANCE : Chinese insurer Ping An's planned buyback may not be las..
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.