Cyanide transport: Renewal of our ICMC certifications in Cote d'Ivoire and Mauritania News

On February 22nd, Bolloré Transport & Logistics Côte d'Ivoire has been recertified by the International Cyanide Management Institute (ICMI), a NGO, concerning the transport of cyanide. A few days later, on February 27th, SOGECO, Bolloré's entity in Mauritania - was also recertified by the ICMI.

Their operations were audited in 2018 by Golder Associates and Ramboll Canada, who are independent third-party auditors, and were proven to be in full compliance with the Cyanide Code, demonstrating the Group's expertise for this type of operations. These new certifications are rewarding Bolloré Transport & Logistics' efforts in Cote d'Ivoire and Mauritania.

The Cyanide Code is a voluntary program for the mining industry that promotes a safe management, storage and transport of cyanide for gold and silver mining companies. It was developed by a multi-stakeholder Steering Committee supervised by the United Nations Environmental Program to reduce the cyanide impact on health and on the environment.

The Cyanide Code completes national and international legislations by establishing more restrictive requirements on all cyanide-related operations.

Three other entities of Bolloré Transport & Logistics are going to be audited this year: Bolloré Transport & Logistics Ghana, Senegal and Burkina Faso, as presented below.

In Africa, only the entities certified by the ICMI Code are allowed to manage cyanide.