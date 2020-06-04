Log in
Cyber Defense Labs : Announces Katy Montgomery Executive Vice President For Corporate Affairs

06/04/2020 | 01:22pm EDT

DALLAS, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Defense Labs, a full lifecycle information security service provider helping companies manage, detect and respond to today's cyber risks, has announced Katy Montgomery as Executive Vice President for Corporate Affairs and Communications.  She will serve as a member of the executive leadership team and Cyber Defense Labs Board.

As Executive Vice President, Ms. Montgomery will leverage her talents to oversee several important corporate functions including the company's finance operations, human resources, marketing and strategic communications activities. 

She brings unique experience having served as a senior communications advisor and counselor to leaders in the national security community as well as trusted advisor to Fortune 100 companies and industry trade associations navigating today's global security risk environment. Her strong executive leadership and extensive communications experience are a crucial asset to Cyber Defense Labs as it continues to provide customized cybersecurity solutions to help companies protect against today's advanced threats and adversaries.

"Katy brings a thoughtful and creative mindset along with broad knowledge of our business and client services to this important role. Her detailed focus, results-oriented approach and unwavering commitment to our client partners make her an outstanding leader to run our corporate affairs activities and a strong voice on our Board," said Robert E. Anderson, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Cyber Defense Labs.     

Prior to joining Cyber Defense Labs, Ms. Montgomery served as a Principal at The Chertoff Group, a global security risk management advisory firm. In this role, Montgomery helped organizations across a wide array of industries develop an informed understanding of today's security threats, prepare and navigate through both anticipated challenges and unpredictable events, and articulate specific points of view around what policies and investments are needed to create more secure and resilient business environments.

Earlier in her career, Ms. Montgomery served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, responsible for creating and executing proactive and strategic communications plans for homeland security policies and programs; working with national media and other important stakeholder groups to communicate important information relating to our nation's security posture, and helping to lead national incident response activities. Previously, Ms. Montgomery served as a White House spokesperson and communications advisor, implementing strategic communications plans and media strategy for an important White House initiative.

ABOUT CYBER DEFENSE LABS
Cyber Defense Labs is a full lifecycle information security service provider helping companies detect, manage and respond to today's cyber risks. We provide trusted, cost-effective cyber risk management services to help companies reduce business risk before, during and after a cyber event. For more information about Cyber Defense Labs, visit us at www.cyberdefenselabs.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact:
CYBER DEFENSE LABS
+1.972.737.8200

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cyber-defense-labs-announces-katy-montgomery-executive-vice-president-for-corporate-affairs-301070937.html

SOURCE Cyber Defense Labs


© PRNewswire 2020
