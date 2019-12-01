Cyber Monday 2019 65” 4K TV Deals: Best Sharp, Sony, Samsung, TCL & Vizio 65-Inch 4K TV Deals Rated by Retail Egg

A review of the best 65 Inch 4K TV Cyber Monday 2019 deals right now, featuring the top 65” TCL, Sony, Sharp, Vizio and Samsung smart TV sales

Find an updated list of Cyber Monday 65-inch TV deals, featuring savings on Samsung, Vizio, TCL, Sony and Sharp 65” TVs from Walmart and Amazon. Links to deals are listed below and provided by the Cyber Monday team at Retail Egg.

Best 65 Inch TV deals:

Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Cyber Monday page and Walmart Cyber Monday home page. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

A bigger television means a bigger watching experience – and this is where 65 inch tv sets come in. They take the home entertainment system to a whole new level. Smart TVs from Samsung, TCL, and Sharp offer 4K resolution with contrast and color improvement and large screen TVs can show off these enhancements. Walmart offers a lot of options during the Black Friday 2019 sale.

Are there still Cyber Monday sales this year? Top online retailers run their holiday sales beyond Black Friday and offer new deals on Cyber Monday. Shoppers can enjoy steep discounts on an array of products on Cyber Monday. Some of the best deals are offered on electronics, gadgets, and other high-ticket items.

Cyber Monday 2018 was successful for both Walmart and Amazon as the two retailers collectively amassed over 80% of the total online sales generated on that day.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191201005049/en/