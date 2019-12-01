Cyber Monday 2019 65” 4K TV Deals: Best Sharp, Sony, Samsung, TCL & Vizio 65-Inch 4K TV Deals Rated by Retail Egg

Find an updated list of Cyber Monday 65-inch TV deals, featuring savings on Samsung, Vizio, TCL, Sony and Sharp 65” TVs from Walmart and Amazon. Links to deals are listed below and provided by the Cyber Monday team at Retail Egg.
Best 65 Inch TV deals:
-
Save up to $800 on Samsung 65 inch TVs at Walmart - check live prices on the flat QLED 4K UHD 6, 7 & 8 Series, Smart LED TVs & TV bundles with soundbars and subwoofers
-
Save up to $700 on Samsung 65” 4K TVs at Amazon - check live prices on QLED 4K UHD 6, 7 & 8 Series, Smart LED TVs & TV bundles with soundbars and subwoofers
-
Save up to 50% on TCL 65 inch TVs at Walmart
-
Save up to 50% on TCL 65” TVs at Amazon - check live prices on 5-Series & 6-Series 4K TVs with built in Roku TV, QLED color technology & Dolby Vision HDR
-
Save up to $700 on 65-inch Vizio TVs & 4K TVs at Walmart - check live prices on full array 4K HDR TVs with Quantum Dot technology, SmartCast 3.0 & voice control options
-
Check out the full range of 65-inch TVs and 4K TVs on sale at Walmart - featuring big savings on top-rated 65-inch Samsung, Sharp, TCL and Vizio televisions
-
Save up to $1,000 on Sony 65-inch TVs at Walmart - save on LED & OLED models with High Dynamic Range, Motionflow XR & Dynamic Contrast Enhancer features
-
Save up to 58% on 65-inch 4K TVs at Walmart
-
Save up to $850 on a wide range of 65” TV models at Amazon - check live prices on highly rated 4K TVs from Sony, LG, Vizio, Toshiba & other top brands
Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Cyber Monday page and Walmart Cyber Monday home page. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
A bigger television means a bigger watching experience – and this is where 65 inch tv sets come in. They take the home entertainment system to a whole new level. Smart TVs from Samsung, TCL, and Sharp offer 4K resolution with contrast and color improvement and large screen TVs can show off these enhancements. Walmart offers a lot of options during the Black Friday 2019 sale.
Are there still Cyber Monday sales this year? Top online retailers run their holiday sales beyond Black Friday and offer new deals on Cyber Monday. Shoppers can enjoy steep discounts on an array of products on Cyber Monday. Some of the best deals are offered on electronics, gadgets, and other high-ticket items.
Cyber Monday 2018 was successful for both Walmart and Amazon as the two retailers collectively amassed over 80% of the total online sales generated on that day.
