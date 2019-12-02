Cyber Monday 2019 Verizon Sale: Top iPhone, Pixel & Galaxy Cell Phone Deals Rounded Up by Compare Before Buying

Compare Before Buying review the best Verizon Wireless cell phone deals for Cyber Monday 2019. Save on Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Google Pixel 4, Samsung Galaxy S10+ and more.

All the top Verizon Wireless Cyber Monday deals for 2019 are being listed below. Online deals specialists at Compare Before Buying round-up Android and iPhone deals at Verizon and have compared the best savings for shoppers.

Best Verizon Wireless deals:

Cyber Monday sales are time limited. Check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Compare Before Buying earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Verizon Wireless allows customers to buy multiple phones for the family with a cell phone selection including premium to budget choices. Verizon device plans have options for getting premium flagships like the Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10. The Google Pixel 4 XL is good to get with an Unlimited plan for freebies.

What is Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday marks the final day of the majority of Black Friday offers. It takes its name from the heightened focus on electronics and online-exclusive deals during that day.

In recent years, Cyber Monday has surpassed Black Friday in terms of total sales, making it the top annual shopping event in the US.

