Cyber Monday 2019 Watch Deals: Rolex, Fossil, Timex, & Nixon Luxury Watch Savings Researched by Retail Egg

Find all the best watch deals for Cyber Monday 2019. The list below contains links to the top Fossil, Timex, Nixon and Rolex wrist watch deals, as reviewed and updated by the team at Retail Egg.
Best Watch deals:
Save up to 60% on a wide range of luxury watches for men & women at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated watch brands such as Tissot, TAG Heuer, Rolex, Michael Kors, Rolex & more
Save up to $969 on TAG Heuer, Rolex, Michael Kors, Tissot & more luxury watch brands - save on best-selling designer, luxury & everyday watches at Walmart
Save up to $410 on world-famous Rolex luxury watches at Amazon.com - click the link for the latest prices on best-selling Rolex Submariner, Daytona, Oyster Perpetual, Datejust watches & more
Save up to 50% on Fossil wrist watches, smartwatches & watch bands at Amazon.com - click the link for the latest prices on top-rated Fossil Nate, Grant, Explorist, Carlyle, Dean watches & more
Save up to 50% on Fossil watches at Walmart
Save up to 38% on TAG Heuer watches at Amazon
Save up to 40% on Bloomingdale’s selection of designer & luxury watches at Bloomingdales.com
Save on select luxury watches at the Saks Fifth Avenue online store
Save up to 41% on G-Shock sport, dress & casual watches at Amazon
Save up to 30% on NIXON watches at Amazon.com
Save up to $130 on Tissot men’s & women’s luxury watches at Amazon.com
Save up to 51% on Michael Kors watches, smartwatches & straps at Amazon
Luxury watches are excellent investments. Brands such as Rolex, Timex and Tissot are well-known for their excellent timepiece craftsmanship. These brands have instant recall and because of their rarity and the demand for their watches doesn’t wane. Other brands that have risen in popularity over the years include Tag Heuer, G Shock, Fossil, Nixon, and Michael Kors.
Are there still deals to be found on Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday’s nickname is based on the emphasis placed on online deals after the Thanksgiving weekend. Active Black Friday deals are usually available through Cyber Monday, which also typically sees an influx of new deals focused on electronics and big-ticket items.
Ever since sales reached $1 billion in 2010, Cyber Monday has continued to be the biggest shopping event in the US.
