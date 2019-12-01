Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cyber Monday 4K TV Deals (2019): Sharp, Samsung, Sony, Vizio & LG 4K Ultra HD TV Deals Listed by Deal Tomato

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 03:31pm EST

Our round-up of the best 4K TV deals for Cyber Monday 2019, featuring 65 inch, 55 inch and 43 inch smart 4K TV deals

What are the best Cyber Monday 4K TV deals of 2019? Deal Tomato monitor savings on Samsung, Sharp, LG, Vizio, TCL and Sony 4K HDR TV over Cyber Monday and are sharing their top picks for shoppers below.

Best 4K TV deals:

Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. Visit Amazon’s Cyber Monday page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Nearly all new televisions on the market have 4K resolution, regardless if they are 55 inch, 65 inch or any other size. For a smart TV suitable for streaming, the LG B9 OLED is a top pick. The Samsung Q80R is an HDR TV with deeper blacks in dark rooms. A Sharp TV provides Roku streaming, however.

What’s the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Cyber Monday, which falls on the Monday following Black Friday, typically sees new online deals being introduced by top retailers. Many time-limited deals from Black Friday are also usually extended through Cyber Monday.

In 2018, Cyber Monday generated a record breaking $7.9 billion in sales, according to Adobe Analytics.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:23pEIMSKIP : Share buy-back program initiated
PU
04:11pCYBER MONDAY DJI DRONE DEALS 2019 : DJI Mavic Pro, Mavic Air, Spark & Phantom Drone Savings Rated by Saver Trends
BU
04:01pCYBER MONDAY 2019 NORTH FACE DEALS : North Face Osito Jackets, Coats, Parkas, Vests & Backpacks Deals Listed by Spending Lab
BU
04:01pLATEST UNDER ARMOUR CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS : Under Armour Boots, Hoodies & Gym Clothing Savings Researched by Consumer Walk
BU
04:01pSEE LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Sealed Air Corporation Investors of Important January 2nd Deadline in Securities Class Action – SEE
GL
04:01pCOMSCORE : ‘Frozen 2' ices competition again with record Thanksgiving
AQ
03:52pChina wants U.S. tariffs rolled back in phase one trade deal - Global Times
RE
03:51pALL THE BEST CYBER MONDAY BABY STROLLER DEALS FOR 2019 : List of Graco, BOB Gear & UPPAbaby Stroller Deals Released by Consumer Walk
BU
03:48pVIDRALA S A : informs about the sale of its manufacturing activity in Belgium.
PU
03:41pTOP CYBER MONDAY RAZER DEALS OF 2019 : The Latest Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop & Razer Phone 2 & Gaming Accessories Deals Reviewed by Save Bubble
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China wants U.S. tariffs rolled back in phase one trade deal - Global Times
2BMW AG : TESLA MOVE WILL DRAW FURTHER COMPANIES INTO GERMANY: state premier
3MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION : NISSAN, RENAULT, MITSUBISHI MOTORS AGREE TO FORM NEW VENTURE FOR ADVANCED R&D:..
4DEOLEO, S.A. : DEOLEO S A : Trade Tensions, Market Glut Press Upon Olive-Oil Prices
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : dismisses 16 employees in German compliance investigation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group