Cyber Monday Apple Watch (3, 4, 5) Deals 2019: List of Series 3, Series 4 & Series 5 GPS & Cellular Deals Released by Retail Egg

12/01/2019 | 08:41pm EST

Compare Apple Watch models with GPS and cellular connectivity Cyber Monday 2019 deals and save now on Apple Watch Series 5, Series 4, Series 3 & more

All the top Apple Watch Series 5, 4 & 3 Cyber Monday deals for 2019 are being listed below. Online deals specialists at Retail Egg round-up Apple Watches in 38mm, 40mm, 42mm & 44mm sizes over Cyber Monday and are sharing the best live deals below.

Best Apple Watch Series 3 deals:

Best Apple Watch Series 4 deals:

Best Apple Watch Series 5 deals:

Cyber Monday sales are time limited. Check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Apple continues to break barriers and incorporated new features along with its staple fitness tracking, health-oriented capabilities and seamless integration with the newest Apple Watch Series 5. The latest iteration of Apple’s popular smartwatch, the Series 5 features an all-new always-on OLED touch display and the first ever Always-On Retina display, allowing users to see the time and watch complications without having to wake the Watch up.

Housing the same solid battery performance like that of its Series 4 predecessor, the Series 5 also features a new built-in compass with ground elevation for easier navigation and emergency SOS with international calling. Series 5 is now updated as well with the latest WatchOS 6, including several new Apple apps like Voice Memos and weather complications.

New cases are available as well, with the aluminum options being made of 100% recycled metal. Available in 40mm or 44mm sizes which is slightly larger than the 38mm and 42mm size of the Series 3, Series is 5 can be purchased in a GPS+Cellular, GPS or Nike+ model. Check out the best Apple Watch Series 5 Cyber Monday deals above and score huge discounts today.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
