Cyber Monday DJI Drone Deals 2019: DJI Mavic Pro, Mavic Air, Spark & Phantom Drone Savings Rated by Saver Trends

12/01/2019 | 04:11pm EST

Saver Trends compare the best Cyber Monday DJI deals of 2019 and identify savings on Mavic 2, Mavic Mini, Mavic Air, Mavic Pro and Phantom quadcopter drones

DJI Cyber Monday deals for 2019 are live now. Compare the best DJI Spark, Phantom, Mavic Pro and Air drones deals by clicking the links below.

Best DJI Mavic deals:

Best DJI Spark deals:

Best DJI Phantom deals:

Best DJI Ronin, Osmo & VR deals:

More DJI deals:

Cyber Monday sales are time limited. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

DJI produces some of the most well-regarded aerial drones for consumer, professional, and enterprise use. DJI drones in the Mavic series, such as the Mavic Pro and Mavic Air, are very popular for their compact build, powerful performance, and impressive output. Serious aerial photography advocates will prefer the larger and more advanced DJI Phantom series which are capable of autonomous obstacle avoidance. DJI also welcomes new users to the craft through the entry-level DJI Spark.

DJI carries an impressive range of drones, components, accessories and software for enterprise, consumer and professional use. Their latest addition to their top-rated drones is the Mavic Mini, the lightest and most portable drone DJI has released so far. Meanwhile, their powerful Mavic Pro and Mavic Pro Platinum quadcopter drones are among DJI’s best selling products.

For Cyber Monday, top-rated DJI drones and accessories are available at lower prices through Walmart’s and Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
