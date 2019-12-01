Log in
Cyber Monday Projector Deals (2019): Top 1080p & 4K Epson, Dell & ViewSonic Projector Sales Rounded Up by Spending Lab

12/01/2019 | 07:11am EST

Here’s a list of the best 4K & 1080p projector Cyber Monday 2019 deals available right now, including Epson, Dell & ViewSonic mini & home theater projector sales

The best Cyber Monday home theater and mini projector deals are being listed below by the sales experts at Spending Lab. Find savings on top-rated 1080p and 4K projector brands such as Epson, ViewSonic and Dell.

Best projector deals:

Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Offices are not the only places that can benefit from a 4K projector; so can homes. In some cases, a projector would be the smarter addition to a home theater system than a 5K television. Even a mini projector is capable of providing 1080p resolution these days so owners can enjoy crystal-clear image quality. The Epson 3LCD is highly recommended for HDR compatibility.

Are deals still available on Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday, which falls on the Monday following Black Friday, typically sees new online deals being introduced by top retailers. Many time-limited deals from Black Friday are also usually extended through Cyber Monday.

Since 2010, when spending hit a billion dollars in the United States, Cyber Monday has continued to generate more sales every year than Black Friday.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.


Business Wire 2019
