Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cyber Monday Roomba Deals (2019): Roomba i7+, 980, 890 & 690 Robot Vacuum Sales Reviewed by Deal Stripe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 04:11am EST

Our round-up of the best iRobot Roomba robot vacuum deals for Cyber Monday 2019, featuring Roomba i7, 960, 980, 690 & Braava jet bundle deals

Here’s a list of all the best Roomba Cyber Monday 2019 deals including Roomba i7, 980, 960, 690 and more robot vacuums, rounded up by online sales specialists at Deal Stripe.

Best Roomba deals:

Cyber Monday sales are time limited. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

iRobot continues to make innovations on their robotic vacuum cleaners, introducing new features such as Wi-Fi connectivity, smart mapping, visual navigation, auto recharge and resume functionality and a self-emptying feature to their Roomba models. The latest entries include the Roomba i7, i7+, s9 and s9+ while the best-selling models from recent years include the Roomba 980, 960, 890, 690 and e5 robot vacuums.

What are Cyber Monday deals? Retailers maximize the Thanksgiving holiday weekend by stretching their online deals until Cyber Monday, typically offering new products with comparable or better discounts than on Black Friday.

Cyber Monday 2018 broke all online spending records in the US with estimated sales of $7.9 billion.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:42aINDUSTRY-FIRST INNOVATION : GE Healthcare Unveils Novel Contrast-Enhanced Mammography Solution for Biopsy
AQ
04:41aLATEST CYBER MONDAY COMPUTER & GAMING DESKTOP DEALS 2019 : AMD Ryzen & Intel Core CPU & Dell & HP Desktop PC Savings Rated by Consumer Articles
BU
04:41aBISSELL & MIELE CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2019) : The Best Bissell Crosswave, Pet Pro & Miele Complete C3 Vacuum Cleaner Deals Compared by Deal Stripe
BU
04:41aTHE BEST CYBER MONDAY MUSICAL INSTRUMENT DEALS FOR 2019 : List of Guitar, Drums & Piano Deals Shared by Retail Egg
BU
04:41aLatest AT&T Cyber Monday Deals (2019) Listed by Saver Trends
BU
04:41aARLO CYBER MONDAY DEALS 2019 : The Latest Arlo Q, Pro 2 & Pro 3 Security Camera & Audio Doorbell Deals Rated by The Consumer Post
BU
04:41aLATEST IPHONE 8 PLUS & 8 CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2019) : Top AT&T, Verizon & Sprint iPhone 8 Deals Compared by Retail Fuse
BU
04:40aCHINA FIRST CHEMICAL : Finnish Development Minister Skinnari sees strong role for agile risk takers like NDF in global climate financing future
PU
04:40aFIGURE OF THE MONTH : 5,100 metres
PU
04:40aUNICREDIT S P A : Further simplifies its shareholdings structure
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL 'STALLED BECAUSE OF HONG KONG LEGISLATION': Axios
2DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : Many firms have no contingency plans should U.S.-China trade war worsen - D..
3Oil jumps above $61 on talk of further OPEC+ supply curbs
4WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä and Silverstream to collaborate on accelerating deployment of air lubri..
5HURRICANE ENERGY PLC : HURRICANE ENERGY : Warwick West Well Result & Lancaster Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group