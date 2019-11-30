Log in
Cyber Monday Roomba (i7, 960, 980) Deals 2019: Top iRobot Robot Vacuum Deals Researched by Save Bubble

11/30/2019 | 06:01am EST

We’re listing the top iRobot Cyber Monday deals for 2019, featuring savings on Roomba i7, s9, 980, 650 and e6 robot vacuums and Braava jet M6 robot mops

The best Roomba Cyber Monday 2019 deals are shown below, including price-drops and deals on Roomba i7, s9, 900, 800 & 600 series robot vacuums.

Best Roomba deals:

Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. Check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

iRobot invented one of the first ever smart vacuums called the Roomba that is able to learn, map and adapt to the home. Through vSLAM technology it uses an optical sensor to capture over 230,400 data points per second and create a detailed map of its surroundings. It is designed with dual multi-surface rubber brushes that allows the vacuum to hug different floor surfaces and adhere to dust and debris, it can also automatically empty into an enclosed bag without prompt. There are many versions available that each offer specializations including the e Series, 600 Series, 900 Series, i Series, and new s Series

Are there still lots of deals available to shoppers on Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday’s nickname is based on the emphasis placed on online deals after the Thanksgiving weekend. Active Black Friday deals are usually available through Cyber Monday, which also typically sees an influx of new deals focused on electronics and big-ticket items.

Accounting for 72% of all online sales during Cyber Monday 2018, Amazon enjoys a massive lead over other major retailers on this sales day.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.


