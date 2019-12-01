Log in
Cyber Monday Ski & Snowboard Gear Deals for 2019: Helmets, Snowboard Boots, Ski Goggles, & Jackets Deals Listed by Deal Stripe

12/01/2019 | 04:31am EST

Deal Stripe review the best skiing and snowboarding equipment deals for Cyber Monday 2019. Save on snowboard, snowmobile and ski helmets, goggles, jackets, boots and more

Cyber Monday 2019 ski, snowboard and snowmobile gear deals are underway. The online sales team at Deal Stripe have compared the best ski jackets, goggles, helmets and snowboard boots deals for shoppers. Their top picks are listed below.

Best Ski & Snowboard deals:

Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. Check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Snowboards are boards where both feet are secured to the same board, which are wider than skis. Traditionally made with a wooden core, some of the newer composite snowboards are made largely from carbon and other materials allowing it to be lighter than ever. The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale has some of the best deals on snowboards and ski equipment including ski jackets, ski goggles and ski helmets. It can be both exciting and nerve-racking to try snow sports for the first time, but with the right equipment and mindset, snowboarding is one of the best winter experiences there is.

Why is it called Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday, which follows Black Friday, typically sees top retail stores offering more discounts online, with a particular focus on gadgets and electronics.

Cyber Monday in 2018 was Amazon's most lucrative sales event ever at the time.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
