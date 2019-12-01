Log in
Cyber Monday Smartwatch Deals (2019): The Best Fossil, Suunto, Garmin, Galaxy & Apple Watch Deals Compared by Deal Stripe

12/01/2019 | 05:01pm EST

Comparison of the best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals for 2019, including Suunto, Fossil, Garmin, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy and Android smartwatch savings

Find all the best smartwatch and fitness tracker deals for Cyber Monday 2019. The list below contains links to the top wearable deals from brands such as Apple, Fossil, Suunto, Samsung and Garmin, as reviewed and updated by the team at Deal Stripe.

Best Smartwatch deals:

Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

A smartwatch helps keep users connected especially when paired with a smartphone. The Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch are two of the finest smartwatches on the market. Android users can find a more affordable alternative in the Fossil Sport with Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset. Fitness enthusiasts may find the Suunto 9 Baro with up to 120 hours of battery life or the Garmin Fenix 5X plus with full-color topographic maps more to taste.

What’s the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Cyber Monday, which takes place on the Monday after Black Friday, was first conceived to motivate people to shop online after the big Black Friday sales. Shoppers can take advantage of deep discounts on gadgets, electronics and home products throughout Cyber Monday.

Since 2010, when over $1 billion USD in sales were generated, Cyber Monday has continued to be one of the biggest annual shopping days.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
