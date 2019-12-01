Log in
Cyber Monday Soundbar Deals (2019): All the Best Bose, Vizio, Samsung & Sonos Soundbar Deals Rounded Up by Retail Egg

12/01/2019 | 11:21am EST

Our round-up of the best soundbar deals for Cyber Monday 2019, featuring Samsung, Sonos Beam, Bose SoundBar 700 & Vizio smart soundbar deals

Soundbar Cyber Monday deals for 2019 are live now. Compare the best Vizio, Samsung, Sonos, Bose and Yamaha soundbar and home theater system deals by clicking the links below.

Best soundbar deals:

Save up to 36% on a wide range of Bose Soundbars at Amazon - check live prices on the top-rated Bose SoundBar 700 & 500, SoundTouch 300 & Solo 5 TV soundbars

Save on Bose Soundbar 700, SoundTouch & Solo 5 TV soundbars - at Bose.com

Save up to $300 on Bose Solo 5 & SoundTouch soundbars at Walmart

Save up to 44% off on Samsung soundbars & home theater audio at Amazon - check live prices on a wide range of Samsung soundbars and home theater surround sound systems

Save up to $300 on Samsung soundbars & home surround sound systems at Walmart

Save up to $200 on select Samsung soundbars - at Samsung.com

Save up to $300 on Vizio soundbars & home theater systems at Walmart

Save up to $140 on Sonos soundbars at the Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale - check the latest deals on the best-selling Sonos Beam, Playbase & Playbar soundbars at the Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale

Save up to $420 on a wide range of LG, Vizio, Sonos & more top-rated soundbars at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on soundbars from top-rated brands such as Bose, Samsung, LG, Sonos & Vizio

Save up to 40% on a wide range of soundbars & home theater systems at Walmart - check live prices on soundbars from trusted brands such as Samsung, LG, Bose, Vizio & Sonos

Cyber Monday sales are time limited. We recommend checking Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Investing in a good soundbar means enjoying an audio quality far above what built-in speakers of slim smart TVs can offer. Samsung's high-end soundbars promise the full Dolby Atmos and DTS:X experience with their wireless subwoofer and rear speaker kit. Other highly rated brands include Bose and Vizio who offer soundbars that provide an upgrade from regular TV speakers without breaking the bank.

A soundbar makes for a good addition to any home entertainment system. The Bose Soundbar 700 is the smartest for surround sound with Amazon Alexa built-in. The Samsung HW-Q90R supports object-based audio through DTS:X and Dolby Atmos. The Sonos Playbar allows seamless integration with Sonos Play:1 speakers, while the Vizio SB362An-F6 delivers imposing sound at a pocket-friendly price.

For more deals check this list of the best Cyber Monday deals of 2019.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
