Cyber Monday Tools Deals (2019): The Best DeWalt, Makita, Bosch & More Tools Deals Compared by The Consumer Post

11/30/2019 | 09:11am EST

Cyber Monday tools deals for 2019 are here, compare the best savings on cordless, hand and electric tools as well as tool boxes, chests and tool sets

Cyber Monday 2019 tools deals are here. Find the latest savings on cordless drills, drill drivers, hammer drills and more listed below by the deals experts at The Consumer Post.

Best tools deals:

Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. We recommend checking Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Almost anybody can benefit from a tool box/chest/set. A Craftsman 3-Drawer Metal Portable Tool Chest easily holds a bulky drill or hand saw along with other power tools. Makita and Ryobi are reputable providers of single tools like a drill driver or a hammer drill. Bosch and Acme are also good brands for a cordless drill and hand tools.

Are deals on Cyber Monday different from those on Black Friday? Cyber Monday marks the end of the Turkey 5, the five-day shopping period from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday. On this day shoppers enjoy impressive discounts and further price drops on smartphones, tablets, laptops and appliances.

Amazon broke the record for Cyber Monday sales last year, with approximately $7.9 billion in total online sales according to Adobe Analytics.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

 


© Business Wire 2019
