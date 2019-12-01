Log in
Cyber Monday Verizon, Sprint & AT&T Deals (2019): All the Best iPhone, Android & Tablet Savings Compared by Deal Tomato

12/01/2019 | 11:21am EST

Sales experts review the top Cyber Monday AT&T, Verizon Wireless & Sprint mobile device & internet deals for shoppers in 2019

What are the best Cyber Monday Sprint, Verizon Wireless & AT&T deals of 2019? Deal Tomato monitor savings on the latest Samsung Galaxy (Note10, S10, S9), Apple iPhone (XR, 11 Pro, 11, 8), Google Pixel (4 XL, 3 XL) and more Android smartphones over Cyber Monday and are sharing their top picks for shoppers below.

Best Verizon deals:

Best Sprint deals:

Best AT&T deals:

Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Cyber Monday page and Walmart Cyber Monday home page. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Verizon Wireless and AT&T both offer shared plans that are quite similar in terms of features and prices. Meanwhile, Sprint has some excellent phone and cellular hotspot plans for those who do need less data. Sprint subsidiary Boost Mobile is one of the telecoms companies that partnered with AccuTracking to easily track the location of one’s mobile device realtime. Boost Mobile also provides phone and hotspot plans.

What’s the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Cyber Monday, which follows Black Friday, typically sees top retail stores offering more discounts online, with a particular focus on gadgets and electronics.

In 2018, Cyber Monday generated a record breaking $7.9 billion in sales, according to Adobe Analytics.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
