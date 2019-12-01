Cyber Monday Xbox One X Deals 2019: Xbox One S, X, Live & Elite Controller Deals Rated by Save Bubble

Compare the best Cyber Monday Xbox deals for 2019 and save on Xbox One X and S consoles and game bundles, Xbox Elite wireless controllers and Xbox Live subscriptions

Microsoft Xbox One Cyber Monday 2019 deals are here.

Best Xbox deals:

Microsoft released a true 4K entertainment console with the Xbox One X, which is also able to stream videos and play Blu-Ray discs in addition to being one of the top video game consoles in recent years. It’s faster 2.3GHz processor and more powerful GPU allows it to deliver impressive graphics to UHD and 4K HDR TVs at even crisper resolutions than previous generation Xboxes.

The Xbox One S remains a top console choice as it can upscale games to 4K quality with its robust 1.75GHz processor while being more compact and portable. Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, which features adjustable thumb sticks and hair trigger locks, is the current controller of choice of Xbox gamers.

Xbox One bundles with triple A games such as Fortnite, Battlefield V, Gears V, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, NBA 2K20 and more are available, as well as Xbox Elite controllers and Xbox Live subscription cards.

