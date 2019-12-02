Log in
Cyber Monday iPad Air, Pro & Mini Deals List (2019): Top iPad Pro & iPad mini 4 Savings Rated by Compare Before Buying

12/02/2019 | 10:31am EST

Apple iPad Cyber Monday 2019 deals are live now, here’s all the best iPad Pro, mini & Air Cyber Monday savings

Here’s our expert pick of the best iPad Cyber Monday deals, reviewed and published by the Cyber Monday sales team at Compare Before Buying.

Best iPad Air deals:

More iPad deals:

Cyber Monday sales are time limited. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Cyber Monday page and Walmart Cyber Monday home page. Compare Before Buying earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Apple iPad is not just for entertainment. They are also made for collaborative learning. The iPad Pro, for instance, is powered by an A12X Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture and embedded M12coprocessor to support a lot of apps for children and adults alike. The iPad mini 4 has up to 128GB storage while the iPad mini can have 256GB capacity to save learning apps. The iPad Air has a 10.5-inch wide color display for better user experience. The iPad, on the other hand, has a 9.7-inch screen and has an affordable price for more people to buy and use for educational purposes.

What’s special about Cyber Monday deals? The Monday that follows Black Friday is named Cyber Monday because of the emphasis on new online deals that launch on the final day of the Black Friday sales period. Bigger discounts are normally launched on top electronics and big-ticket items on Cyber Monday.

In 2010, when Cyber Monday's revenue hit an all-time high of $1 billion in sales, it outperformed Black Friday as the biggest annual shopping event in the United States.

About Compare Before Buying: Compare Before Buying research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Compare Before Buying earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
