Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Cyber Monday sales poised to top $9.4 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 01:38pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Packaged merchandise on a conveyer belt after being labeled for shipping is seen at the Amazon fulfillment center in Robbinsville

Cyber Monday sales were on course to bring in a record $9.4 billion, according to early estimates, building on a bumper Black Friday weekend for retailers driven by earlier-than-usual promotions and free shipping.

Shoppers have already had nearly a month of special offers and deals as retailers look to draw out their vital holiday season, which is six days shorter this year due to a late Thanksgiving.

Estimates from Adobe Analytics on Monday predicted that some $72.1 billion has been spent online in the past month, with Cyber Monday - now traditionally the U.S. economy's biggest internet shopping day - logging $473 million as of 9 a.m. ET.

Amazon.com Inc and other traditional retailers such as Target Corp and Walmart have beefed up delivery services to fulfill online orders faster as more customers shop on their mobile phones and tablets at home.

"At the end of the day, Cyber Monday is just Black Friday revisited so the momentum, and the deals, really started last week," said Carol Spieckerman president at consultancy Spieckerman Retail.

"Retailers' click and collect capabilities are running more efficiently, online shopping is more intuitive ... Amazon isn't the only one wearing the convenience crown this year."

PENTHOUSE PROTEST

It may not all be smooth sailing for the world's biggest online retailer. Amazon warehouse workers, community groups, unions and elected officials, were set to march outside company chief Jeff Bezos' Fifth Avenue penthouse, citing poor treatment of workers and rising climate emissions from the company's push for speedier deliveries.

Activists also staged protests across France on Friday and tried to blockade a shopping mall in Paris, denouncing the spread of Black Friday to European shores.

Target and Walmart have also taken aim at the company this year by making free shipping or same-day in-store pickups widely available. Commentators say those sorts of deals have proven a success over the past month.

The National Retail Federation estimates nearly 69 million Americans will scour the web on Monday for deals on everything from mobile phones to kitchenware, with Adobe estimating the biggest discounts were on televisions and computers.

Topping Adobe's list of most popular products were Frozen 2 and Paw Patrol toys, L.O.L surprise dolls and Nintendo's Switch mobile console.

"#CyberMonday2019 The day of the year 85% of the U.S. population pretends to actually be working," tweeted Erika Mayor, a user in Miami.

For interactive graphic, click link: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/USA-HOLIDAYSHOPPING-CYBERMONDAY/0H001QXN09QY/index.html

By Aishwarya Venugopal
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADOBE INC. -2.04% 303.09 Delayed Quote.36.81%
FACEBOOK -0.93% 199.76 Delayed Quote.53.82%
REACH PLC -0.94% 95.1 Delayed Quote.45.45%
TARGET CORPORATION -0.54% 124.35 Delayed Quote.89.15%
WALMART INC. -0.88% 118.055 Delayed Quote.27.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:48pU.S. Restores Steel, Aluminum Tariffs on Argentina and Brazil -- Update
DJ
01:40pENBRIDGE LINE 3 UPDATE : Minister Savage
PU
01:38pCyber Monday sales poised to top $9.4 billion
RE
01:37pU.S. OIL OUTPUT GROWTH SLOWS : just how much is anyone's guess
RE
01:33pWall Street drops on weak factory activity, tariffs on metal imports
RE
01:25pBrazil November Trade Surplus $3.43 Billion Vs October's $1.21 Billion
DJ
01:24pEXCLUSIVE : Former Honeywell CEO in bid talks for Vertiv - sources
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:07pDeutsche Bank's dealmaker leaves for hedge fund
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street wobbles as Trump revives trade tensions again
2FRESNILLO PLC : FRESNILLO : Capital Markets Day
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : Positive Phase III Results for Genentech's Satralizumab in Neuromyelitis Optica Spe..
4U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL 'STALLED BECAUSE OF HONG KONG LEGISLATION': Axios
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Auto Makers Say Merger Talks Are Advancing -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group