Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cyber Readiness Center helps companies enhance their cybersecurity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 03:15pm EDT

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Companies can no longer take a laissez faire approach to cybersecurity. News reports of breaches and ransomware attacks at companies and government entities have moved the needle on cybersecurity, and businesses are seeking solutions.

The Cyber Readiness Center was established to help the public and private sector assess their vulnerabilities and to prepare and train employees to make their organizations more resilient to cyber incidents. 

“Cyber attacks are constantly occurring, and they are indiscriminate,” says Scott Terry, director of the Cyber Readiness Center. “Even small companies, who believe they are not a target, can get caught in the net. We can provide cybersecurity assessments for businesses of any size, including physical security, technical vulnerabilities, controls and policies.”

As a part of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX), the Cyber Readiness Center can draw on the experts and expertise of a premier training organization and a top tier university system, Terry says. The center offers the full complement of cyber preparedness activities, from assessments and cyber plans and policy development to training employees and validating your team and cybersecurity plan through exercises.

“Once we understand a company’s unique challenges, we can help them develop comprehensive policies, plans and procedures to build cyber resilience. We have experts and curriculum developers who can customize training for employees based on a company’s specific needs, and we can conduct workshops or exercises to meet a company’s cybersecurity goals and objectives,” Terry added.

The Cyber Readiness Center offers a suite of online and face-to-face courses, some of which are offered at no cost through funding from the DHS/FEMA Homeland Security National Training Program.

Courses designed specifically for business leaders include a four-hour seminar, Cybersecurity for Business Executives. Other courses geared to business executives include online training in information risk management, cyber incident analysis and disaster recovery.

“We have something for everyone,” Terry says. “Our courses range from the basic ‘Information Security for Everyone’ to ‘Network Assurance’ for IT professionals.  And many of our courses are approved for college credit through the American Council on Education.”

Newly developed courses include “Understanding a Targeted Cyber Attack” and “Recovering from a Cybersecurity Incident.” Continuity of Operations is vital to businesses, he added.

“Unfortunately, despite your best efforts, cyber incidents can happen to your organization – no matter how large or small – and your training and preparation will determine how quickly you can mitigate negative impacts and recover,” Terry said. “In today’s environment, we have realized that learning how to recover from incidents is just as important as taking cybersecurity measures designed to prevent hacks and intrusions.”  

Attachment 

Scott Terry
Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service - Cyber Readiness Center
800-541-7149
CyberReady@teex.tamu.edu

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:29pBlood Donations Needed in Preparation for Hurricane Dorian
BU
03:27pKEURIG DR PEPPER : and Good Sports Announce 2019 Winners of the Let's Play High School Equipment Makeover Challenge
PU
03:27pVERIZON RESPONSE : unlimited call, text, and data for customers in Dorian's Path
PU
03:27pASCENT SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:25pMANCHESTER UNITED : Man United vs Liverpool PL fixture rescheduled
AQ
03:25pFORD MOTOR : Issues Safety Recalls in North America
AQ
03:25pCourt Issues Injunction to GlocalMe, uCloudlink to Stop Selling its Devices in Skyroam Patent Infringement Case
BU
03:22pCISCO : New Forensic Investigation Procedures for First Responder Guides
PU
03:22pCISCO : Threat Roundup for August 23 to August 30
PU
03:22pBREXIT : Eurotunnel is ready for Brexit
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LONDON BRENT OIL : OIL: Brent-WTI spread continues to narrow
2CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Final Results for the year ended 30 April 2019
3TESLA INC. : TESLA : China to exempt Tesla cars from 10% purchase tax
4Oil falls ahead of hurricane but posts weekly gain as U.S.-China trade war eases
5DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : German property shares rise on watered down Berlin rent cap

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group