Cyber Security - World Markets, 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Cyber
Security - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the market accounted for $95.15 billion in 2017
and is expected to reach $365.26 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of
16.1% from 2017 to 2026.
Stringent compliance & regulatory requirements, rising demand for IT
security budget, growing attractiveness of digitalization, increasing
cyber attacks and growing awareness of the security risks are the
factors fueling the market growth. However, lack of awareness regarding
benefits of effective security solutions especially in Small and Medium
Enterprises (SMEs) are restricting the growth of the market.
Amongst deployment mode, on-premises held considerable market share as
it provides high level of security and complete control over the
critical data. Government, banking, financial services, and insurance
(BFSI), and manufacturing sectors widely implement the on-premises cyber
security solutions.
By geography, North America dominated the market during the predicted
period due to existence of prominent players offering enhanced solution
and services to all the sectors in the region.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Cyber Security Market, By Deployment Mode
6 Global Cyber Security Market, By Organization Size
7 Global Cyber Security Market, By Security Type
8 Global Cyber Security Market, By Solution
9 Global Cyber Security Market, By Component
10 Global Cyber Security Market, By Service
11 Global Cyber Security Market, By End-User
12 Global Cyber Security Market, By Geography
13 Key Developments
14 Company Profiling
-
Centrify Corporation
-
Checkpoint Software Technologies Ltd.
-
Cisco Systems
-
Dell EMC (RSA Security)
-
EMC Corporation
-
FireEye
-
HPE
-
IBM Corporation
-
Intel Security (U.S.)
-
Kaspersky Labs India Private Limited
-
Rapid7 Inc. (U.S.)
-
Sophos
-
Symantec Corporation
-
Trend Micro
-
Verizon Communications
-
Palo Alto Networks
-
McAfee
-
Juniper Networks
-
Fortinet
-
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
-
Imperva
-
Cyber Ark Software Ltd.
-
AVG Technologies
-
Proofpoint Inc.
