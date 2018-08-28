Cyber Security - World Markets, 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Cyber Security - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market accounted for $95.15 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $365.26 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2017 to 2026.

Stringent compliance & regulatory requirements, rising demand for IT security budget, growing attractiveness of digitalization, increasing cyber attacks and growing awareness of the security risks are the factors fueling the market growth. However, lack of awareness regarding benefits of effective security solutions especially in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are restricting the growth of the market.

Amongst deployment mode, on-premises held considerable market share as it provides high level of security and complete control over the critical data. Government, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), and manufacturing sectors widely implement the on-premises cyber security solutions.

By geography, North America dominated the market during the predicted period due to existence of prominent players offering enhanced solution and services to all the sectors in the region.

