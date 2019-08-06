Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Cyber defence firm Cybereason raises $200 million from Japan's Softbank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 01:08am EDT
Logo of SoftBank Group Corp is seen at the company's headquarters in Tokyo

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - U.S.-Israeli cyber security provider Cybereason said on Tuesday it raised $200 million (£164.6 million) from Japan's Softbank and its affiliates, bringing the company closer to an initial public offering.

The new funds, which double the amount raised to date, will be used to fuel global growth and further innovate its cloud-based endpoint protection platform, Cybereason said.

The company made headlines in June when it uncovered what it called the largest nation-state cyber espionage attack on multiple telecom companies.

"The $200 million investment is a big step towards taking Cybereason to IPO," CEO Lior Div told Reuters, saying a two-year timeline was reasonable.

Cybereason said it plans to increase investment in research and development and will also examine acquisition opportunities.

Softbank has invested previously in the company, along with venture capital firm CRV, Spark Capital and Lockheed Martin.

The company did not disclose a valuation for the funding round, but in an interview with Israel's Globes financial newspaper in February, Div said they turned down an acquisition offer from an international buyer for more than $1 billion.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:00aOFGEM OFFICE OF GAS AND ELECTRICITY MARKET : seeks views on proposed approach for next electricity distribution price control
PU
01:56aOil climbs on short-covering, U.S.-China trade war caps gains
RE
01:54aOil climbs on short-covering, U.S.-China trade war caps gains
RE
01:53aStocks rout deepens as U.S. sets crosshairs on yuan
RE
01:52aGlobal stocks rout deepens as U.S. sets crosshairs on yuan
RE
01:21aReserve Bank of Australia Keeps Door Open to Cut Further
DJ
01:16aDOLLAR INDEX : Yuan pulls off lows, yen slumps as China tussles with U.S. over currency policy
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:09aAsia jet fuel premiums at highest seasonal peak since 2013, but may soon fade
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PEARL ORIENTAL OIL : Joint Announcement (1)Close Of Mandatory Unconditional Cash Offers Made By Forwin Secu..
2U S GOLD : Preliminary proxy statement not related to a contested matter or merger/acquisition
3VARTA AG : VARTA AG: VARTA AG accelerates high revenue and profit growth in H1 2019 - raising again the guidan..
4HUDSON'S BAY CO : HUDSON BAY : Catalyst Capital Amends Offer to Purchase Common Shares of Hudson's Bay Company
5China's yuan steadies but stocks plunge as trade tensions grow

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group