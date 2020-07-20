CyberGRX : Recognized by CRN® on the 2020 Emerging Vendors List

Annual list honors rising technology suppliers that show promise in shaping the future success of the channel

CyberGRX, provider of the world’s first and largest global risk exchange, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the company to its 2020 Emerging Vendors list in the Security category. The annual list honors new, rising technology suppliers that exhibit great promise in shaping the future success of the channel with their dedication to innovation. This latest recognition from CRN® adds to a successful year for CyberGRX, whose Global Partner Program received a 5-star rating in March from the publication in the 2020 Partner Program Guide.

The CyberGRX Exchange, coupled with partner service offerings in risk assessment validation and managed security, enables CyberGRX to provide customers with a proven and innovative solution to streamline their vendor risk programs. To date, CyberGRX has onboarded over 30 partners in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Australia. CyberGRX’s partner program has not only helped CyberGRX work with some of the best IT security and third-party cyber risk management practitioners in the industry, but has also allowed CyberGRX to continue to deliver on their mission of replacing ineffective and outdated TPCRM practices with a modern approach.

“We are honored to be recognized on this year’s Emerging Vendor list by CRN®. It’s a true testament to our team’s dedication in developing an innovative approach to managing third-party cyber risk,” said Walter Specht Jr., Director of Channel Development at CyberGRX. “With so many breaches caused by third-party vulnerabilities and security gaps, CISOs are under significant pressure to manage this risk. CyberGRX solves this challenge by providing an innovative solution in response to outdated processes that have plagued TPCRM for years.”

CRN’s Emerging Vendors recognizes pioneering technology suppliers in the IT channel that are driving innovation and growth. The list highlights channel-focused organizations across eight categories: Cloud, Data Center, Security, Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), Storage and Networking/Unified Communications. It serves as a valuable resource for solution providers in search of the latest technologies.

“CRN’s 2020 Emerging Vendors list recognizes vendors that are revolutionizing the IT channel with innovative solutions that meet the complex demands of our industry,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “It honors inspirational new vendors that are driving channel growth with state-of-the-art technologies that will continue to shape the channel into the future.”

About CyberGRX

CyberGRX is on a mission to modernize third-party cyber risk management. Built on the market’s first third-party cyber risk exchange, CyberGRX's dynamic and scalable approach is innovating TPCRM for enterprises and third parties. Armed with fast and accurate data and a proven and innovative approach, CyberGRX customers make rapid, informed decisions and confidently engage with partners. Based in Denver, CO, CyberGRX was designed with partners including Aetna, Blackstone and MassMutual.

