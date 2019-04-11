CyberLink Ranks Among Top 20 Vendors in Latest NIST Face Recognition Test

FaceMe® Achieves 97.90 Percent in Facial Recognition Accuracy, while Delivering one of the Fastest Performance

CyberLink Corp (5203.TW) today announced that it has ranked among the world’s top 20 vendors in facial recognition based on its FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine, and third fastest among the top 20 vendors in the latest Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) 1:1 evaluation conducted by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)1. With a score of 97.90 %, the NIST FRVT results further cement CyberLink’s place as a global leader in facial recognition delivering high-accuracy, low-latency solutions for application in smart services and products.

When applied to Visa 1:1 image verification tests under False Match Rate (FMR) conditions of 1E-06, FaceMe’s® ultra-high precision model yields an FNMR of 2.10%. The results rank CyberLink’s development team 18th out of all participating teams. This performance, along with ranking number three for speed among the top 20 vendors, make FaceMe’s® algorithm not only one of the most accurate but also one of the fastest. As a result, FaceMe® is now firmly placed amongst the leading AI facial recognition engines globally, and one of the premier solutions in Asia-Pacific.

“NIST’s independent evaluations establish CyberLink as one of the de facto leaders in facial recognition research and development on a global scale,” said Dr. Jau Huang, CEO of CyberLink. “This ranking will help further FaceMe’s® prominence as one of the world’s leading facial recognition SDK and makes our solution one of the best options for smart retail, banking, security, government, and AIoT services and products.”

NIST’s FRVT serves as the world’s leading benchmarking authority for facial recognition algorithms with participation from development teams around the world. Through regular testing of global facial recognition algorithms and solutions across various applications, NIST aims to establish methods to evaluate and benchmark the quality of facial recognition as the technology continues to evolve and work its way into an ever increasing number of everyday applications.

FaceMe® provides a fast, accurate facial recognition SDK that delivers flexible integration into edge computing devices, across Windows, Linux, Android, and iOS operating systems. Its AI-based facial recognition engine can run smoothly on systems with less memory or with lower CPU/GPU computing power, allowing deployments into price sensitive mass market. FaceMe® adjusts to system’s speed, accuracy and CPU/GPU acceleration, achieving quick integration into large-scale IPCs or smaller-scale AIoT devices.

1 Ranking is based on the FRVT 1:1 testing result released on 2019/4/4. For the test, each team/vendor can submit 2 facial recognition algorithms. CyberLink FaceMe® has achieved 2.10% of False Non-Match Rate (FNMR), ranking as number 27 algorithm in the VISA 1E-6 category. In this test, CyberLink is ranked number 18 among all team/vendor (vendors submitting 2 algorithms are counted as one team/vendor).

CyberLink (5203.TW) is a world leader in multimedia software design. Since 1996, CyberLink has transformed how people enjoy and create media on PCs, mobile devices and in the Cloud. The company’s award-winning products are sold to all major PC manufacturers as well as millions of customers worldwide. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, CyberLink also runs regional operations through offices in the US, Japan, Europe, and Asia-Pacific territories. Further information about CyberLink can be found at cyberlink.com.

