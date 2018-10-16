CyberMiles : Releases MainNet of Public Blockchain for E-Commerce

CyberMiles
(CMT*),
a new public blockchain designed and optimized specifically for
e-commerce applications, is pleased to announce the highly-anticipated
release of its ‘Travis’
MainNet.
Following closely the introduction of Lity,
CyberMiles’ new programming language, and its virtual
machine (CVM), the fully-tested and complete CyberMiles blockchain
network is the end result of a year-long development effort. MainNet
also makes good on CyberMiles’ successful token offering last fall,
which raised 84,000 ETH from contributors in more than 110 countries.
“We’re very proud of this achievement, which represents a major
milestone in our project plan,” Dr. Michael Yuan, CyberMiles’ Chief
Scientist, said. “Significantly, it’s the culmination of our team’s
mission to decentralize e-commerce and, in turn, democratize e-commerce
as we know it today.”
With this official release, CyberMiles now provides a strong alternative
choice for Ethereum application developers. This is particularly true
for decentralized e-commerce apps (“smart contracts for e-commerce”),
namely:
-
Smarter. CyberMiles has built customized smart contract
templates for e-commerce companies to deploy their business on the
blockchain with ease. Additionally, CyberMiles’ Delegated
Proof of Stake (DPoS) blockchain is fully compatible with
Ethereum, meaning that both Smart Contracts and Distributed
Applications can be transferred to CyberMiles without changing any
code.
-
Faster. CyberMiles is built around the concept of optimal
response to high e-commerce transaction demands, reaching 10,000
transactions per second (TPS).
-
Safer. For e-commerce businesses and their users, the safety of
funds is a fundamental feature. CyberMiles therefore has implemented a
protection defined as “pre-defense” and “post-recovery.”
-
Free. As costs and fees are a critical issue in today’s
e-commerce, the CyberMiles blockchain waives transaction fees for most
common operations. It achieves this without sacrificing network
security.
5miles,
a popular peer-to-peer marketplace, is planning to become the first
decentralized app to use CyberMiles’ mainstream blockchain technology
for real-world businesses. The U.S.-based company will migrate its 15
million existing users (along with more than $3 billion in marketplace
transactions annually) now that CyberMiles’ MainNet has been released.
“This is the dawn of a new era for e-commerce,” Dr. Lucas Lu, C.E.O. of
the CyberMiles Foundation and founder of the 5miles marketplace, said.
“Blockchain technology has the potential to revolutionize this industry,
and our native blockchain and smart contract platform is at the
forefront of that revolution.”
The CyberMiles blockchain is using its own DPoS
consensus protocol, an algorithm design that requires 19 “Supernodes"
(also referred to as Validators), to reach the optimal balance
between decentralization
and speed.
Following CyberMiles’ announcement of 26 Supernode
candidates from around the world, the CyberMiles community will
elect the final 19 Supernodes to power the network and enable its
on-chain governance process.
To learn more about the CyberMiles blockchain network, go to cybermiles.io.
*Note: CyberMiles Token, known as CMT, should not to be confused with
Comet Coin, also listed on some crypto exchanges as CMT.
About CyberMiles
Smart contracts for e-commerce, CyberMiles is a decentralized blockchain
protocol specifically designed and optimized for online marketplaces.
Established in 2017 and incorporated in Hong Kong as the non-profit
CyberMiles Foundation, CyberMiles uses innovative “smart business
contract” modules to facilitate and process transactions simply,
effectively and with transparency. This technology focuses on commercial
applications with protocols that ensure the appropriate balance between
vertical effectiveness and network compatibility.
With the October 2018 release of its “Travis” MainNet, CyberMiles
provides a strong alternative choice for Ethereum application
developers, particularly for decentralized e-commerce apps. Visit
cybermiles.io for more information.
