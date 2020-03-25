Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CyberPower Expands Medical-Grade Power Protection Line with Power Strip and Surge Protector

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 10:05am EDT

Products are UL certified for use within patient-care vicinity

Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc., a leader in power protection and management products, has launched two new medical-grade products, expanding its product line for the healthcare industry. Both the CyberPower MPV615P Power Strip and the MPV615S Surge Protector are certified to UL 2930, the standard for surge protectors and power strips, which complies with the UL-defined standard for Patient Care Vicinity (UL 60601-1).

The UL certification standards mean both types of the CyberPower Medical-Grade outlet assemblies are compliant for use in hospitals, clinics, group practices, private practices, laboratory or other medical facilities, and allowed for use within six feet of a patient for non-critical care applications.

The new products add to the CyberPower Medical-Grade UPS (uninterruptible power supply) product line which includes three UPS models.

“Following our successful launch of our Medical-Grade UPS systems, it’s a natural progression to add medical-grade surge and power strips,” said Mike Dresen, senior product manager at CyberPower. “We have included a number of features to ensure the durability and safety that we’re known for in power protection. We gave special attention to ensure reliability for medical and patient environments, making the CyberPower Medical-Grade Power Strips and Surge Protectors a standardized, safe choice.”

Both the CyberPower MPV615P Power Strip and the MPV615S Surge Protector feature six hospital-grade NEMA 5-15R receptacles with locking outlet covers. The receptacles allow for greater performance than ordinary outlet assemblies, including grounding reliability, assembly integrity, strength and durability. Added Dresen: “NEMA 5-15P plugs on both products feature solid pins and large plug bodies which virtually eliminate the risk of shock and can withstand greater pull forces.”

Additional features of the CyberPower Medical-Grade Power Strip and CyberPower Medical-Grade Surge Protector include:

  • LED status indicators
  • UL 2930-compliant grounding lugs
  • 15-foot 12AWG heavy-duty power cords
  • Key hole mounting slots for flexible mounting and placement

The CyberPower MPV615S Surge Protector features 1560 Joules of surge protection, and fireproof MOV technology providing industry-leading protection and peace of mind.

Note to editor: A product image is available at: https://dl4jz3rbrsfum.cloudfront.net/images/news/Cyberpower_IMG_New-Medical-Surge_news.png.

About Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.

CyberPower designs and manufactures uninterruptible power supply systems, power distribution units, surge protectors, remote management hardware, power management software, mobile chargers, and connectivity products. The company serves customers in enterprise, corporate, government, education, healthcare, and small office/home office environments. CyberPower products are available through authorized distributors and sold by value-added resellers, system integrators, managed service providers, select retailers, and online resellers. For more information, visit: https://www.cyberpowersystems.com/.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:33aGL EVENTS : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 13 au 17 janvier 2020
PU
10:32aBlueCross Foundation Giving $3.25 Million to Tennessee Food Relief Efforts
BU
10:31aPRICER PUBL : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020
AQ
10:31aNCC PUBL : to construct healthcare buildings in Sörmland for SEK 2.4 billion
AQ
10:31aTHE CONFERENCE BOARD : Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for Australia Increased
PR
10:31aHalloran Farkas + Kittila LLP Launches New York Office 
BU
10:31aNORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD (NYSE : NAT) – Senior Executive purchases NAT shares
GL
10:30aSCHAEFFLER AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:28aDELEK : Purchase of Delek Drilling Participation Units and Annulment of Injunction
PU
10:28aSTMICROELECTRONICS : Powers Next-Generation Computer-Vision Applications with High-Performance Global-Shutter Image Sensors STMicroelectronics Powers Next-Generation Computer-Vision Applications with High-Performance Global-Shutter Image Sensors Innovative compact pixels deliver the smallest global-shutter sensor size for any resolution Optimized solution enables better object detection and recognition, for 2D- and
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NESTLÉ S.A. : Fed's stimulus eases global market fears, gets cash flowing
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Coronavirus redraws battle lines on airline emissions
3BIO AMERICA INC : BIO AMERICA : U.S. companies, labs rush to produce blood test for coronavirus immunity
4BP PLC : BP : Big Oil may have to break dividend taboo as debt spirals - investors
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : reports weaker ad business in wake of pandemic

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group