CyberPower Launches Exclusive Line of Surge Protectors at The Home Depot and homedepot.com

Cyber
Power Systems (USA), Inc., a leader in power protection and
management products, and The Home Depot® (NYSE: HD) today announced a
launch partnership to bring a new line of CyberPower Surge Protectors to
the retailer’s locations nationwide and on homedepot.com.
The three new Premier CyberPower Surge Protectors offer guaranteed,
advanced protection of consumer electronics from power-related events
such as voltage spikes and lightning-induced surges.
“CyberPower brings more than 20 years of experience in delivering
high-quality power protection products to businesses and consumers,”
said Todd Magnuson, vice president at CyberPower. “As a true
manufacturer, we are driven to meet the highest standards of quality,
performance and customer value. Through our partnership with The Home
Depot, we are able to meet consumers’ growing need for dependable power
products that keep their equipment and homes safe.”
CyberPower Premier Surge Protectors
“Our CyberPower Premier line of surge protectors provide peace of mind
for valuable home theater and audio-video equipment, gaming gear, PCs
and those never-lose electronic investments. Consumers will find a model
to meet their unique power and location needs, from table-top friendly
designs, corded and non-corded options to a volume of outlet
configurations,” said Thomas “Teej” Thaldorf, product manager at
CyberPower.
Features include:
-
Advanced fireproof technology to protect against electrical fires by
eliminating potential flames or sparks during event suppression.
-
Safe-fail technology that cuts power to connected equipment when the
unit can no longer provide surge protection.
-
High joule rating: a premium level of energy absorption at 1680 joules
to 2880 joules of protection, depending on the unit.
Two of the surge protectors are power strips with easy-coil,
kink-resistant cords which are abrasion resistant. The third model is a
wall-mount unit. Each unit has multiple, wide transformer-spaced AC
outlets, and at least two USB charging ports with 4.8-amp output for
fast charging of mobile devices. For additional product details, see The
Home Depot website at these links: 12-outlet surge protector Model
# HT1206UC2RC1; 7-outlet surge protector Model
# HT706UC; and 6-outlet surge protector Model
# HT600WSU2A.
Like all CyberPower products, the Premier line of surge protectors come
with industry-leading warranties which include a lifetime limited
warranty and connected equipment guarantees of $250,000 to $500,000,
depending on the model.
Additional CyberPower
products available at The Home Depot stores nationwide and at
homedepot.com include an extensive selection of surge protectors as well
as UPS battery backup systems, power inverters, universal AC adapters,
universal DC adapters and travel adapters-converters.
About The Home Depot
The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty
retailer, with 2,286 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of
Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces
and Mexico. In fiscal 2017, The Home Depot had sales of $100.9 billion
and earnings of $8.6 billion. The Company employs more than 400,000
associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock
Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average
and Standard & Poor's 500 index.
About Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.
CyberPower designs and manufactures uninterruptible power supply
systems, power distribution units, surge protectors, remote management
hardware, power management software, mobile chargers and connectivity
products. CyberPower products are available through authorized
distributors and sold by value-added resellers, system integrators,
managed service providers, select retailers and online resellers. For
more information, visit: https://www.cyberpowersystems.com/.
Note to editor: A representative photo of one of the surge protectors is
available at: https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/cyber-power/images/graphics/6105_HD_PremierSurge_Press-Release_V1.jpg.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005173/en/