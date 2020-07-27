Log in
CyberPower Offers Free Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Buying Guide

07/27/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Selection guide for UPS systems developed with input from IT professionals

Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc., a leader in power protection and management products, announced a new resource to guide users through selection of uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems. Suitable for consumers, home-office users and IT professionals, the 19-page buyer’s guide on Choosing a UPS System is available as a free resource at the CyberPower online resource center.

“The UPS buying guide was inspired by input received from IT experts as a primer to provide the basic concepts of UPS systems and take the reader through the process of selecting the best battery backup suited for their home or business environment,” said Phil Geraffo, vice president of marketing and product management at CyberPower.

The CyberPower UPS guide features guidance on how to select the right topology or category of system as well as the appropriate wattage capacity or size based on the type of connected equipment and specific power management needs. Value-added resellers, system integrators and managed service providers may also find the guide of interest for clientele.

Demand for UPS systems increase with work-from-home trend

Geraffo added: “The prevalence of power outages and disruptions demands battery backup and surge protection for today’s sensitive electronics and devices. Now, as more people work from home, there is a greater need to identify the right UPS system.”

The technology market has put the spotlight on at-home productivity with significant sales increases in 2020 over comparable weekly periods in 2019 in hardware, such as PCs, monitors, docking stations, and notebook computers, as well as accessory categories, according to research firm The NPD Group, Inc.

The CyberPower UPS guide is one of many available resources at the CyberPower online publications center which includes other educational guides or “power primers” on how to select power-management products as well as application case studies and white papers.

About Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.

CyberPower designs and manufactures uninterruptible power supply systems, power distribution units, surge protectors, remote management hardware, power management software, mobile chargers, and connectivity products. The company serves customers in enterprise, corporate, government, education, healthcare, and small office/home office environments. CyberPower products are available through authorized distributors and sold by value-added resellers, system integrators, managed service providers, select retailers, and online resellers. For more information, visit: https://www.cyberpowersystems.com/.


© Business Wire 2020
