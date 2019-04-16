CyberSaint Introduces First Automated CVE-to-Control Mapping, Measurement and Remediation Actions for Continuous Compliance and Risk Management

CyberSaint,
the leading cybersecurity software firm powering automated, intelligent
compliance and risk management, today announced the general availability
(GA) of the latest version of its CyberStrong
integrated risk management platform, which enables customers to
leverage customized alerting, enhanced authentication, and
out-of-the-box vulnerability intelligence to accelerate continuous
compliance and risk management. CyberStrong’s actionable vulnerability
intelligence is the first solution that automatically points to
customer-specific CVEs based on gaps within a customer’s compliance and
risk assessments, suggesting remediation paths and enabling
organizations to successfully mitigate real-time risks continuously.
Customers rely on CyberStrong as the only 100 percent out-of-the-box
integrated risk management platform to leverage patented remediation
action planning optimizations, mappings and prioritization from
vulnerabilities to controls live in customer environments, and a
near-zero implementation time. Other highly rated features include
real-time reporting at the assessment level for teams, senior
management, and the Board of Directors.
CyberStrong Integrates with the NIST National Vulnerability Database
(NVD) for Risk Prioritization and Customer-Specific Recommendations
within Customer Compliance and Risk Environments
“Until now, there’s been no mapping that exists from the Common
Vulnerability Enumeration to the control level, allowing for continuous,
real-time risk management within assessment environments that is both
specific to the organization’s risk posture and actionable,” said
Padraic O’Reilly, CyberSaint’s Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder.
“CyberSaint’s patented technology allows for the first and only, truly
granular look at how CVSS scoring for live vulnerabilities is related to
gaps in an organization’s compliance and risk assessments. We are
continuing with our mission to add as much automation, simplicity, and
personalization to the risk and compliance process as possible, making
it truly continuous, scalable, and easily communicated.”
CyberStrong’s actionable vulnerability intelligence allows organizations
to empower their security teams by making optimal use of the human
capital within their organization. Eliminating manual effort and costs
previously associated with creating these mappings and working through
thousands of vulnerabilities, CyberStrong automates the projection of
CVE data and associated risks into the control compliance environments,
making recommendations based on customer gaps, risks, and assets being
assessed.
CyberStrong Adds Configurable Alerting, Single Sign On, and
Additional Hosting Capabilities
The new CyberStrong enhancements include the availability of the
CyberStrong platform in private, hybrid, and on-premise customer
environments, as well as its existing Software as a Service (SaaS)
delivery option. Single Sign On is also available for customers who rely
on Ping, Okta, and other authentication services via OpenID connect. The
added customer alerts provide managers, contributors, and administrators
with various alerting options such as workflow change, control
assessment and documentation alerts, task assignments, and requests for
approval.
These product enhancements not only allow for enhanced out-of-the-box
value for existing customers, but also allow CyberSaint to continue to
deploy, simplify, and add value in the most complex programs and mature
organizations that demand efficiency at scale.
About CyberStrong
The CyberStrong Platform is an integrated risk management solution
powering automated, intelligent cybersecurity compliance and risk
management. Built on the gold-standard foundation of the NIST
Cybersecurity Framework, CyberStrong provides a single pane of glass
through which CISOs and their security teams can measure, report on, and
mitigate risk. CyberStrong's unparalleled time-to-value, and
breakthrough Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning automation
eliminate manual effort and empower organizations to make informed
decisions that reduce risk while driving overall business value.
About CyberSaint
CyberSaint Security is a leading cybersecurity software firm that
empowers organizations to manage cybersecurity as a business function by
enabling measurement, enhancing communication and improving
cybersecurity resiliency. The Company was named a 2019 Info Security
Product Guide’s Security Startup of the Year, Built in Boston’s “50
Startups to Watch in 2019” and Finalist for regional awards such as
BostInno’s Tech Madness 2019. Based in Boston, Massachusetts, the
CyberSaint team’s intellectual DNA winds deeply through the academic,
tech and investment communities in Boston, the White House, RSA, IBM,
EMC, KPMG, MIT, Harvard and others.
