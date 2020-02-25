Log in
CyberSaint Named ISPG 2020 Silver Winner for Innovative Approach to IT and Cybersecurity Risk, Compliance, and Governance

02/25/2020 | 06:02am EST

RSA Conference--CyberSaint Security, the developer of the leading platform for automated, intelligent cybersecurity risk and compliance management, today announced that it has been named the Silver Winner of the Info Security Product Guide Award for leading IT Governance, Risk and Compliance product.

CyberSaint's market-leading approach to cybersecurity compliance and risk has resulted in strong company growth globally, a competitive position according to industry thought leaders, and a rapidly expanding customer base. CyberSaint’s CyberStrong platform eliminates the frustration of legacy GRC solutions, which are based on static spreadsheets, require manual effort, lack scalability and result in long time to value.

CyberStrong uses an integrated risk management approach to cybersecurity program management that resonates with both technical and business leadership, resulting in this award win. CyberStrong’s powerful and easily explained measurement, analytics, and flexibility help CISOs in large enterprises simply communicate security posture and prove business value from quarterly assessments to conversations with the Board and C-Suite.

"We are proud to be named one of the top risk and compliance platforms in the market,” said Padraic O’Reilly, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder of CyberSaint. "Our customers are truly on the cutting-edge of cybersecurity program management and we are committed to offering a platform for modern-day CISOs that allows them to effectively communicate and manage cybersecurity risk as a business function.”

CyberStrong’s patented machine learning technology dynamically suggests risk remediation action plans and intuitively provides real-time Governance Dashboards that allow management to align cybersecurity program goals with organizational objectives. Features include the ability to segment their vendors, third parties, BUs, critical assets, and more into an infinite number of illustrations and prove return on security investment (ROSI), program progress, and business value.

About the Info Security Products Guide Awards

The Info Security Products Guide Global Excellence Awards, now in their 16th year, recognize and honor excellence in all areas of information security. More than 50 security experts participated in judging the awards and their average scores determined the 2020 Global Excellence Awards Finalists and Winners. The Info Security Products Guide plays a vital role in keeping end-users informed of the choices they can make when it comes to protecting their digital resources.

About CyberSaint

CyberSaint Security is a leading cybersecurity software firm that empowers organizations to manage cybersecurity as a business function by enabling measurement, enhancing communication and improving cybersecurity resiliency. The Company was named a 2019 Info Security Product Guide’s Security Startup of the Year and Built in Boston’s “50 Startups to Watch in 2019”. CyberSaint's CyberStrong platform empowers teams, CISOs, and Boards to measure, report on, and mitigate risk with agility and alignment, making CyberStrong the market-leading platform for cybersecurity program management. Based in Boston, Massachusetts, the CyberSaint team’s intellectual DNA winds deeply through the academic, tech and investment communities in Boston, the White House, RSA, IBM, EMC, KPMG, MIT, Harvard and others.

For more information, go to https://www.cybersaint.io
https://www.linkedin.com/company/cybersaint/
twitter: @CyberSaintHQ


© Business Wire 2020
