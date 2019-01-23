CyberSaint Security : Announces Record-Breaking Growth in 2018

CyberSaint
Security, a cybersecurity software firm that powers automated,
intelligent compliance and risk management, today announced
record-breaking growth in 2018. The Company generated more than 400
percent increase in bookings during Q4 and closed out the year with a
record-breaking 1100 percent growth in its customer base. CyberSaint
also completed a $3 million round of funding in March of 2018, which
propelled the Company into high-velocity growth both in bookings and in
internal expansion.
CyberSaint’s growth is a testament to the need for automation and
flexibility within enterprise GRC (Governance, Risk and Compliance)
programs. According to Gartner, 69 percent of organizations are not
confident that their current GRC activities will be enough to meet their
future needs. In addition, enterprise organizations often take anywhere
between 1,000 to more than 10,000 hours to complete a cybersecurity risk
or compliance assessment.
"2018 was a breakout year for CyberSaint,” said George Wrenn, Founder
and CEO, CyberSaint Security. “The strong market growth and validation
we experienced only strengthens our conviction that automation,
integration, and flexibility are the future of cybersecurity management.
CyberSaint’s unique integration of risk and compliance data, AI-powered
analysis, and remediation planning sets the standard for the future of
enterprise IRM.”
Other 2018 growth milestones include:
-
Over 200 percent team growth in engineering, sales, and marketing
-
Increased sales channel and market penetration with more than 10 new
partners joining CyberStrong Partner Program
-
Expanded executive team with appointment of Jerry Layden, former VP of
Global Accounts at DellEMC, as Chief Revenue Officer
-
Moved the company Headquarters to the Boston, MA Seaport Innovation
District
-
Expanded the CyberStrong user base to three new continents globally
-
Awarded patent for artificial intelligence and algorithms technology;
CyberStrong is now the first and only vendor to automate risk
mitigation action planning, a core Integrated Risk Management
capability (Gartner).
-
Recognized as industry expert for NIST Cybersecurity Framework:
CyberSaint CEO and Founder George Wrenn assisted in development of
curriculum and taught the MIT Sloan Executive Education Program on the
NIST Cybersecurity Framework; Wrenn was also selected to present at
the annual NIST Cybersecurity Risk Management Conference
Modern Enterprises Want Integrated, Automated Compliance and Risk
Management
CyberSaint’s rapid growth is driven by the need to make informed
decisions that reduce risk while driving overall business value.
Enterprises use the CyberStrong platform to automate assessments, make
faster, more informed decisions backed by live data, and make GRC
programs easy-to-manage, communicate, and measure.
CyberSaint customers detailed some of the key drivers that led to their
use of CyberStrong. One Operations Security Manager from a multi-billion
financial institution commented, “It gave us visibility into processes
and activities that we hadn’t really had before.” This customer noted
that a top factor for implementing the CyberStrong solution was to
“improve decision making”, as well as improve “compliance and risk
management” as a whole.
Another user from a customer in the manufacturing industry described the
platform as providing a “fantastic overview of how strong our security
procedures really are when compared to NIST. Provides realistic goals
and what kind of results can be expected from adding additional
measures.” The level of reporting, which is automated in the platform,
is reviewed as “excellent” and the IT Manager reviewing the product
encouraged others to “take advantage of the reporting functionality both
internally and externally.”
Jerry Layden, CyberSaint Chief Revenue Officer, noted, “In my 20 years
in the Information Technology industry, I’ve never seen such great
demand and a clear need for automation. With the current cyber threats
we’re all facing, companies need to abandon all manual process in
evaluating their risk and compliance and replace them with an automated
solution like CyberStrong.”
About the CyberStrong Platform
The CyberStrong Platform is an integrated risk management solution
powering automated, intelligent cybersecurity compliance and risk
management. Built on the gold-standard foundation of the NIST
Cybersecurity Framework, CyberStrong’s capabilities streamline GRC
activities and provide a single pane of glass through which CISOs and
their security teams can measure, report, and mitigate risk.
CyberStrong's unparalleled time-to-value, breakthrough Artificial
Intelligence and Machine Learning automation eliminate manual effort and
help organizations make informed decisions that reduce risk while
driving overall business value.
About CyberSaint
CyberSaint Security is a leading cybersecurity software firm that helps
organizations address business risk through an automated, intelligent
cybersecurity compliance and risk management program. Based in Boston,
Massachusetts, the CyberSaint team’s intellectual DNA winds deeply
through the academic, tech and investment communities in Boston, the
White House, RSA, IBM, EMC, KPMG, MIT, Harvard and others. The Company’s
mission is to empower organizations to adopt cybersecurity frameworks
that enable holistic measurement, enhance communication and improve
cybersecurity resiliency.
