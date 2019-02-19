CyberStrong Integrated Risk Management Platform to Showcase at 2019 RSA Conference

First live public demo and announcement of new API integrations that enable the shift from legacy Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) to Integrated Risk Management

CyberSaint Security, a cybersecurity software firm that powers automated, intelligent compliance and risk management, today announced that the company will demonstrate its flagship CyberStrong integrated risk management platform live publicly for the first time at RSAC 2019. The company will also announce open API integrations that enable enterprises to utilize past investment in legacy GRC technologies by adopting CyberStrong as the central platform for integrated risk management strategy and communication. All announcements and the public live demonstration will be showcased at CyberSaint’s booth at the OATH Pavilion in the South Hall #1641.

CyberSaint’s mission is to provide powerful technology that empowers organizations to manage cybersecurity as a business function by enabling measurement, enhancing communication and improving cybersecurity resiliency. The Company has already earned numerous industry accolades based on year over year growth, including the 2019 Info Security Product Guide’s Security Startup of the Year (Bronze), Built in Boston’s “50 Startups to Watch in 2019” and Finalist for BostInno’s Tech Madness 2019.

Visit CyberSaint at the RSA Conference to see how you can:

Automate compliance assessments, eliminate manual effort, and easily achieve continuous compliance

Measure compliance against all frameworks and standards in a single platform, instantiate hybrid and custom frameworks specific to your organization, and eliminate the redundancy between them

Use real-time visibility and credible metrics to create an always-on, risk-aware culture

Seamlessly turn on cost and impact weighted risk mitigation action planning and threat-based control remediation prioritization

Avoid fines associated with non-compliance by proving your compliance status with a single click of a button

Communicate risk and compliance to executive management and the Board of Directors with automated reports that they can understand and get behind

Access open API integrations between existing legacy GRC technologies, enabling C-suite and Board communication and IRM strategy execution from within CyberStrong

About CyberStrong

The CyberStrong Platform is an integrated risk management solution powering automated, intelligent cybersecurity compliance and risk management. Built on the gold-standard foundation of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, CyberStrong provides a single pane of glass through which CISOs and their security teams can measure, report on, and mitigate risk. CyberStrong's unparalleled time-to-value, breakthrough Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning automation eliminate manual effort and help organizations make informed decisions that reduce risk while driving overall business value.

About CyberSaint

CyberSaint Security is a leading cybersecurity software firm that helps organizations address business risk through an automated, intelligent cybersecurity compliance and risk management program. Based in Boston, Massachusetts, the CyberSaint team’s intellectual DNA winds deeply through the academic, tech and investment communities in Boston, the White House, RSA, IBM, EMC, KPMG, MIT, Harvard and others.

