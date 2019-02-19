Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CyberStrong Integrated Risk Management Platform to Showcase at 2019 RSA Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 06:03am EST

First live public demo and announcement of new API integrations that enable the shift from legacy Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) to Integrated Risk Management

CyberSaint Security, a cybersecurity software firm that powers automated, intelligent compliance and risk management, today announced that the company will demonstrate its flagship CyberStrong integrated risk management platform live publicly for the first time at RSAC 2019. The company will also announce open API integrations that enable enterprises to utilize past investment in legacy GRC technologies by adopting CyberStrong as the central platform for integrated risk management strategy and communication. All announcements and the public live demonstration will be showcased at CyberSaint’s booth at the OATH Pavilion in the South Hall #1641.

CyberSaint’s mission is to provide powerful technology that empowers organizations to manage cybersecurity as a business function by enabling measurement, enhancing communication and improving cybersecurity resiliency. The Company has already earned numerous industry accolades based on year over year growth, including the 2019 Info Security Product Guide’s Security Startup of the Year (Bronze), Built in Boston’s “50 Startups to Watch in 2019” and Finalist for BostInno’s Tech Madness 2019.

Attendees to the CyberSaint booth will have the chance to meet with the executive team and have exclusive, first-time access to CyberStrong’s new integrated features. Schedule a meeting with a member of our leadership team here.

Visit CyberSaint at the RSA Conference to see how you can:

  • Automate compliance assessments, eliminate manual effort, and easily achieve continuous compliance
  • Measure compliance against all frameworks and standards in a single platform, instantiate hybrid and custom frameworks specific to your organization, and eliminate the redundancy between them
  • Use real-time visibility and credible metrics to create an always-on, risk-aware culture
  • Seamlessly turn on cost and impact weighted risk mitigation action planning and threat-based control remediation prioritization
  • Avoid fines associated with non-compliance by proving your compliance status with a single click of a button
  • Communicate risk and compliance to executive management and the Board of Directors with automated reports that they can understand and get behind
  • Access open API integrations between existing legacy GRC technologies, enabling C-suite and Board communication and IRM strategy execution from within CyberStrong

Stop by the OATH Pavilion and say hello to the CyberSaint team at Booth #1641 in the South Hall. Want to see the platform demonstrated live? Schedule time for a CyberStrong demo and conversation.

About CyberStrong

The CyberStrong Platform is an integrated risk management solution powering automated, intelligent cybersecurity compliance and risk management. Built on the gold-standard foundation of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, CyberStrong provides a single pane of glass through which CISOs and their security teams can measure, report on, and mitigate risk. CyberStrong's unparalleled time-to-value, breakthrough Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning automation eliminate manual effort and help organizations make informed decisions that reduce risk while driving overall business value.

About CyberSaint

CyberSaint Security is a leading cybersecurity software firm that helps organizations address business risk through an automated, intelligent cybersecurity compliance and risk management program. Based in Boston, Massachusetts, the CyberSaint team’s intellectual DNA winds deeply through the academic, tech and investment communities in Boston, the White House, RSA, IBM, EMC, KPMG, MIT, Harvard and others.

For more information, go to https://www.cybersaint.io
https://www.linkedin.com/company/cybersaint/
twitter: @CyberSaint_


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:26aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Galaxy S10e leaked poster hints at affordable price
AQ
06:26aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : to hold multiple preview events for Galaxy S10 in India
AQ
06:25aHIMAX : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:25aWELBILT : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:23aEMERA : Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Annual Financial Results
PU
06:23aOI WAH PAWNSHOP CREDIT : Discloseable transaction provision of financial assistance
PU
06:23aSAVILLS : place-shaping & marketing explores BID potent…
PU
06:23aMANCHESTER UNITED : Guardiola relishes quadruple quest as City seek to conquer Europe
AQ
06:23aDEL MONTE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:21aINSPIREMD : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Honda to shut UK car plant in 2022 with the loss of 3,500 jobs
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Alibaba is the force behind hit Chinese Communist Party app - sources
3WIRECARD : WIRECARD : German regulator bans shorting of Wirecard as police probe reporter
4ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED : AngloGold Ashanti Swung to Net Profit in 2nd Half 2018
5PATAGONIA GOLD PLC : PATAGONIA GOLD : Operations Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.