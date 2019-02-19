CyberStrong Integrated Risk Management Platform to Showcase at 2019 RSA Conference

CyberSaint
Security, a cybersecurity software firm that powers automated,
intelligent compliance and risk management, today announced that the
company will demonstrate its flagship CyberStrong integrated risk
management platform live publicly for the first time at RSAC 2019. The
company will also announce open API integrations that enable enterprises
to utilize past investment in legacy GRC technologies by adopting
CyberStrong as the central platform for integrated risk management
strategy and communication. All announcements and the public live
demonstration will be showcased at CyberSaint’s booth at the OATH
Pavilion in the South Hall #1641.
CyberSaint’s mission is to provide powerful technology that empowers
organizations to manage cybersecurity as a business function by enabling
measurement, enhancing communication and improving cybersecurity
resiliency. The Company has already earned numerous industry accolades
based on year over year growth, including the 2019 Info Security Product
Guide’s Security Startup of the Year (Bronze), Built in Boston’s “50
Startups to Watch in 2019” and Finalist for BostInno’s Tech Madness 2019.
Attendees to the CyberSaint booth will have the chance to meet with the
executive team and have exclusive, first-time access to CyberStrong’s
new integrated features. Schedule
a meeting with a member of our leadership team here.
Visit CyberSaint at the RSA Conference to see how you can:
-
Automate compliance assessments, eliminate manual effort, and easily
achieve continuous compliance
-
Measure compliance against all frameworks and standards in a single
platform, instantiate hybrid and custom frameworks specific to your
organization, and eliminate the redundancy between them
-
Use real-time visibility and credible metrics to create an always-on,
risk-aware culture
-
Seamlessly turn on cost and impact weighted risk mitigation action
planning and threat-based control remediation prioritization
-
Avoid fines associated with non-compliance by proving your compliance
status with a single click of a button
-
Communicate risk and compliance to executive management and the Board
of Directors with automated reports that they can understand and get
behind
-
Access open API integrations between existing legacy GRC technologies,
enabling C-suite and Board communication and IRM strategy execution
from within CyberStrong
Stop by the OATH Pavilion and say hello to the CyberSaint team at Booth
#1641 in the South Hall. Want to see the platform demonstrated live? Schedule
time for a CyberStrong demo and conversation.
About CyberStrong
The CyberStrong Platform is an integrated risk management solution
powering automated, intelligent cybersecurity compliance and risk
management. Built on the gold-standard foundation of the NIST
Cybersecurity Framework, CyberStrong provides a single pane of glass
through which CISOs and their security teams can measure, report on, and
mitigate risk. CyberStrong's unparalleled time-to-value, breakthrough
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning automation eliminate manual
effort and help organizations make informed decisions that reduce risk
while driving overall business value.
About CyberSaint
CyberSaint Security is a leading cybersecurity software firm that helps
organizations address business risk through an automated, intelligent
cybersecurity compliance and risk management program. Based in Boston,
Massachusetts, the CyberSaint team’s intellectual DNA winds deeply
through the academic, tech and investment communities in Boston, the
White House, RSA, IBM, EMC, KPMG, MIT, Harvard and others.
