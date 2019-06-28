CyberX Appoints Axel Kettenring as VP of International Sales

BOSTON, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberX , the IoT and industrial control system (ICS) security company, today announced that Axel Kettenring has joined the company as its new Vice President of International Sales. With more than 25 years of sales experience, Kettenring will be responsible for growing CyberX’s direct and channel sales efforts across EMEA, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region.



Recent ransomware attacks on industrial and critical infrastructure organizations and targeted attacks on plant safety systems are driving increased board-level awareness of the need for continuous IoT/ICS security monitoring and anomaly detection. This has led to dramatic sales growth for CyberX across all industrial sectors worldwide.

“Axel’s track record of leading high-performance teams puts him in a strong position to drive further growth in our international business,” said Nir Giller, CyberX Co-founder, CTO, and GM of International Operations. “We’re thrilled that he’s joined our team to develop our strategy and execute on the sales plan for the international region.”

Axel comes to CyberX from Cellebrite, where he was Managing Director for EMEA. Cellebrite is the leading provider of AI-based, digital intelligence solutions for law enforcement, government, and enterprise investigations. He was previously Managing Director for Blackberry Germany and prior to that was General Manager for Sony Ericsson’s German operation.

“Industry 4.0, digitalization, and IIoT are driving increased efficiencies but also increasing the attack surface,” said Axel Kettenring, CyberX VP of International Sales. “CyberX’s success is due to its deep IoT/ICS security expertise, proven track record of large-scale global deployments, and robust agentless technology. I’m delighted to join CyberX to help customers gain immediate value from our scalable platform by reducing their operational risk.”

About CyberX

Funded by Norwest Venture Partners, Qualcomm Ventures and other leading venture firms, CyberX delivers the only industrial cybersecurity platform built by blue-team experts with a track record of defending critical national infrastructure. That difference is the foundation for the most widely deployed platform for continuously reducing IoT and ICS risk and preventing costly production outages, safety failures, environmental incidents, and theft of sensitive intellectual property.

Notable CyberX customers include 2 of the top 5 US energy providers; a top 5 global pharmaceutical company; a top 5 US chemical company; and national electric and gas utilities across Europe and Asia-Pacific. Strategic partners include industry leaders such as Palo Alto Networks, IBM Security, Splunk, Optiv Security, McAfee, DXC Technology, and Deutsche-Telekom/T-Systems. For more information visit CyberX.io or follow @CyberX_Labs.

