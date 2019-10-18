CyberX Appoints Ron Zoran to Board of Directors

BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberX , the IoT and industrial control system (ICS) security company, today announced that Ron Zoran, who most recently held the position of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at CyberArk , the global leader in privileged access security, has joined CyberX’s board of directors.



Since the company’s founding in 1999, Ron held leadership positions across the organization in sales management, research and development, and technical support. Prior to serving as CRO, Zoran was Vice President of Sales, Americas, responsible for the sales, sales engineering and channel teams across the U.S., Canada and Latin America. Zoran joined the company as the first research and development engineer. He later moved into positions including R&D Group Manager and Director of Technical Services, where he founded and managed the Americas Technical Services team, leading support, pre-sales and post-sales groups. Zoran holds an MBA from Northeastern University and a BSc. degree in computer science and psychology from Bar-Ilan University.

“We are delighted to welcome Ron to our board,” said Omer Schneider, CyberX co-founder and CEO. “CyberX is a market and technology leader tackling a huge market opportunity. Ron’s experience scaling innovative startups on a global basis will be instrumental to our continued success.”

Recent attacks on unmanaged IoT devices and industrial control networks are driving increased board-level awareness of the need for continuous IoT/ICS security monitoring and risk management. These incidents have shown that IoT/ICS attacks can result in catastrophic safety incidents, financial losses due to factory downtime, and theft of sensitive corporate IP. CyberX offers the only IoT/ICS security platform with patented M2M-aware behavioral analytics and machine learning technology, tightly integrated with existing IT security stacks (Splunk, IBM QRadar, Palo Alto Networks, CyberArk, etc.).

“CyberX has a strategic market opportunity with a solid management team, scalable technology that can be rapidly deployed, and an impressive list of global enterprise customers,” said Zoran. “I am thrilled to apply my experience and strategic guidance at a time when enterprises across all sectors are making serious investments in IoT/ICS cyber defenses.”

Funded by Norwest Venture Partners, Qualcomm Ventures and other leading venture firms, CyberX delivers the only cybersecurity platform built by blue-team experts with a track record of defending critical national infrastructure. That difference is the foundation for the most widely deployed platform for continuously reducing IoT and ICS risk and preventing costly production outages, safety failures, and theft of sensitive intellectual property.

Notable CyberX customers include 2 of the top 5 U.S. energy providers; a top 5 global pharmaceutical company; a top 5 US chemical company; and national electric and gas utilities across Europe and Asia-Pacific. Integration partners and service providers include industry leaders such as IBM Security, Splunk, Cisco, ServiceNow, Toshiba, HPE/Aruba, Optiv Security, DXC Technology, Singtel/Trustwave, and Deutsche-Telekom/T-Systems. For more information visit CyberX.io or follow @CyberX_Labs.

