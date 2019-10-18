Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CyberX Appoints Ron Zoran to Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 09:01am EDT

BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberX, the IoT and industrial control system (ICS) security company, today announced that Ron Zoran, who most recently held the position of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at CyberArk, the global leader in privileged access security, has joined CyberX’s board of directors.

Since the company’s founding in 1999, Ron held leadership positions across the organization in sales management, research and development, and technical support. Prior to serving as CRO, Zoran was Vice President of Sales, Americas, responsible for the sales, sales engineering and channel teams across the U.S., Canada and Latin America. Zoran joined the company as the first research and development engineer. He later moved into positions including R&D Group Manager and Director of Technical Services, where he founded and managed the Americas Technical Services team, leading support, pre-sales and post-sales groups. Zoran holds an MBA from Northeastern University and a BSc. degree in computer science and psychology from Bar-Ilan University.

“We are delighted to welcome Ron to our board,” said Omer Schneider, CyberX co-founder and CEO. “CyberX is a market and technology leader tackling a huge market opportunity. Ron’s experience scaling innovative startups on a global basis will be instrumental to our continued success.”

Recent attacks on unmanaged IoT devices and industrial control networks are driving increased board-level awareness of the need for continuous IoT/ICS security monitoring and risk management. These incidents have shown that IoT/ICS attacks can result in catastrophic safety incidents, financial losses due to factory downtime, and theft of sensitive corporate IP. CyberX offers the only IoT/ICS security platform with patented M2M-aware behavioral analytics and machine learning technology, tightly integrated with existing IT security stacks (Splunk, IBM QRadar, Palo Alto Networks, CyberArk, etc.).

“CyberX has a strategic market opportunity with a solid management team, scalable technology that can be rapidly deployed, and an impressive list of global enterprise customers,” said Zoran. “I am thrilled to apply my experience and strategic guidance at a time when enterprises across all sectors are making serious investments in IoT/ICS cyber defenses.”

About CyberX

Funded by Norwest Venture Partners, Qualcomm Ventures and other leading venture firms, CyberX delivers the only cybersecurity platform built by blue-team experts with a track record of defending critical national infrastructure. That difference is the foundation for the most widely deployed platform for continuously reducing IoT and ICS risk and preventing costly production outages, safety failures, and theft of sensitive intellectual property.

Notable CyberX customers include 2 of the top 5 U.S. energy providers; a top 5 global pharmaceutical company; a top 5 US chemical company; and national electric and gas utilities across Europe and Asia-Pacific. Integration partners and service providers include industry leaders such as IBM Security, Splunk, Cisco, ServiceNow, Toshiba, HPE/Aruba, Optiv Security, DXC Technology, Singtel/Trustwave, and Deutsche-Telekom/T-Systems. For more information visit CyberX.io or follow @CyberX_Labs.

Media Contact
Deb Montner
Montner Tech PR
203-984-7861
dmontner@montner.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c0465ee-b479-42e3-b4f8-200eadb7467c

Primary Logo

Ron Zoran

CyberX Appoints Former CyberArk CRO Ron Zoran to Board of Directors

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:13aNOXOPHARM : Potential for Fundamental Change in the Treatment of Brain Cancer
AQ
09:13aLUFTHANSA : German union widens strike call for Lufthansa cabin staff
AQ
09:13aRANK HLDG : Ranpak to Present at the Robert W. Baird Global Industrial Conference
BU
09:13aREVENUE MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS : Launches Franchisee Financial Insights Solution
BU
09:12aPEOPLE'S UNITED FINANCIAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:11aCAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:11aLAURION MINERAL EXPLORATION : Announces Second New Polymetallic Discovery (the "SJ" Sulphide Veins) from the CRK Zone at the Ishkoday Project
AQ
09:11aBAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC. : Announces Share Repurchase Program
PR
09:10aALANTRA PARTNERS S A : advises Rite-Hite on the sale of Caljan to Latour
PU
09:10aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - GREEN REIT PLC
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1RENAULT : Renault Cuts Revenue Forecast -- WSJ
2UK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
3SAUDI ARAMCO DELAYS PLANNED IPO UNTIL AFTER EARNINGS UPDATE: sources
4TESLA INC. : TESLA : Nuerburgring run revs up debate over speed records
5DANONE : DANONE : 3Q Sales Rose, Adjusts 2019 Guidance to Lower Expectations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group