Cyberbit Welcomes Amnon Bar-Lev to Its Board of Directors

RA'ANANA, Israel, January 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Cyberbit Ltd., the market leading provider of Cyber Range training and simulation platforms, and one of the only providers of integrated detection and response products across IT and OT Networks, today announced that Amnon Bar-Lev has joined its Board of Directors. Having served, for many years, as the President of Check Point Software Technologies, Mr. Bar-Lev's experience will be valuable for Cyberbit as it continues its rapid growth.

Amnon Bar-Lev was President of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., from 2011 to 2018, leading, among his responsibilities, the entire sales and marketing organization. He joined Check Point in 2005 as Vice President of Technical Services and led the field organization starting in 2006. Prior to joining Check Point, Bar-Lev was founder and Chief Executive Officer of Xpert Integrated Systems Ltd., and prior to that served as an officer in the Israeli Air Force.

"Cyberbit's fast growth is extremely impressive," stated Amnon Bar-Lev. "In just over three years since it was founded, the Company positioned itself as a market leader, particularly in the cyber range field, a field which Cyberbit practically created and is now highly in demand, driven by the global shortage in cybersecurity professionals." Bar-Lev added: "I look forward to working with the Cyberbit team, to continue to drive Cyberbit's innovation and growth."

Mr. Bar-Lev's addition reflects the third year of increasing momentum for Cyberbit since its founding in mid-2015. Notable 2018 achievements include:

Adding dozens of new Cyberbit Range customers, who opened new training and simulation facilities that train thousands of cybersecurity practitioners and students across five continents. In 2018 Cyberbit Range was deployed in the U.S., Germany , Austria , France , India and multiple additional sites in Asia as well as Australia and Israel. Cyberbit Range 2018 customers include F500 banks, service providers, universities and government agencies, including the Australian Department of Defense

, , , and multiple additional sites in as well as and Israel. Cyberbit Range 2018 customers include F500 banks, service providers, universities and government agencies, including the Australian Department of Defense Establishing Cyberbit Range as the most widely used cyber range for higher education, with multiple cyber range centers opening in colleges and universities across the U.S., Europe and Asia , including Miami Dade College and Metropolitan State University , who joined Cyberbit's existing base of higher education customers

and , including Miami Dade College and , who joined Cyberbit's existing base of higher education customers Growing the Company's OT security business, including a multi-million-dollar deal in which Cyberbit's SCADAShield product will protect critical infrastructures in Asia

Opening a new subsidiary in India , adding to the Company's subsidiaries and support centers in the U.S., Germany and Singapore

, adding to the Company's subsidiaries and support centers in the U.S., and Raising a $30M investment from Claridge Israel to fuel the Company's accelerated growth

"Amnon's experience as President and sales leader of one of the most highly regarded cybersecurity companies is extremely valuable to Cyberbit," said Adi Dar, CEO of Cyberbit. "Cyberbit has been growing year over year and Amnon's insights will be highly beneficial as we look to scale and leverage our accelerated global growth."

Cyberbit will be exhibiting in the CyberTech Tel Aviv Conference, January 28-30, 2019.

About Cyberbit

Cyberbit provides a unique portfolio of products for cybersecurity training, simulation, detection and response for the converged IT and OT attack surface. Cyberbit's portfolio is based on battle-proven technologies originally developed for the demanding needs of government and military organizations, made available to the commercial market since 2015. Cyberbit's portfolio includes: Cyberbit Range, the world-leading cyber range platform for hyper-realistic, simulated training of cybersecurity practitioners; SCADAShield, protecting critical infrastructure networks since 2010; SOC 3D, Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) proven to triple SOC capacity; and EDR, providing Endpoint Detection and Response for sensitive organizations and air-gapped networks. Cyberbit employs 250 and is headquartered in Israel, with offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

Follow Cyberbit on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter (@CYBERBITHQ).

Cyberbit Contacts:

Elizabeth Safran

Looking Glass Public Relations

+1-408-348-1214

e.liz@lookingglasspr.com

Sharon Rosenman

VP Marketing, Cyberbit

sharon.rosenman@cyberbit.com

Dana Tal-Noyman

Manager Corporate Communications & Digital, Elbit Systems

Tel: +972-77-298809

Cell: +972-54-9998809

dana.noyman@elbitsystems.com

SOURCE Cyberbit Ltd.