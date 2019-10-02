Cybercrime Magazine : Named Women In CyberSecurity (WiCyS) 2020 Conference Media Partner

SAUSALITO, Calif., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WiCyS announced today that Cybercrime Magazine is its exclusive media partner for the WiCyS 2020 Conference.

WiCyS 2020 is the premier cybersecurity event bringing together industry, students, educators, government, and the private sector.

"WiCyS and Cybercrime Magazine share the common passion of increasing the capacity and quality of cybersecurity workforce through broadening participation of more women in cybersecurity," says Dr. Ambareen Siraj, WiCyS founder and board member, and director, cybersecurity education, research and outreach center for Tennessee Tech University. "Therefore, we are honored to have the opportunity to work together on this initiative for broader impact."

Cybersecurity Ventures announced research at the WiCyS 2019 conference which predicted that women will represent more than 20 percent of the global cybersecurity workforce by the end of 2019.

"We estimate that there will be 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity jobs by 2021, up from 1 million openings in 2014," says Steve Morgan, founder and editor-in-chief at Cybersecurity Ventures. "To fill the world's security positions, we'll need to aim for 50 percent of women in cyber over the next decade," adds Morgan, co-author of the book "Women Know Cyber: 100 Fascinating Females Fighting Cybercrime."

Cybercrime Magazine will have its team of editors, podcasters, and video engineers covering the WiCyS 2020 speakers and attendees.

"We are excited to have such a great media partner and look forward to welcoming women and allies in cybersecurity to the conference," says Dr. Janell Straach, chair of the board for WiCyS.

Cybersecurity Ventures will be filming portions of a new documentary during the three day WiCyS conference. "The documentary is a companion to our book, and WiCyS 2020 is the perfect setting to capture the diversity of women in our field now, and to help attract more," says Di Freeze, managing editor for Cybercrime Magazine, and co-author of the book.

About Cybercrime Magazine

Cybercrime Magazine is published by Cybersecurity Ventures, the world's leading researcher and publisher covering the global cyber economy, and a trusted source for cybersecurity facts, figures, and statistics.

https://www.cybersecurityventures.com

About Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS)



Established in 2013 by Tennessee Tech University as a National Science Foundation funded project, Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is a non-profit organization with national reach dedicated to bringing together women in cybersecurity from various sectors to share knowledge, experience, networking and mentoring.

https://www.wicys.org

SOURCE Cybercrime Magazine