Cyberinc : partners with InfiniVAN to offer the first local Web Isolation Cloud in the Philippines

09/18/2019 | 12:01am EDT

SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberinc, a leading cybersecurity start-up based in California, today announced the selection of InfiniVAN as a cloud service partner, to offer the first local web isolation cloud solution in the Philippines. The joint partnership delivers the most secure browsing experience available within the region.

Cyberinc

Koji Miyashita, Chairman InfiniVAN, said, "Choosing to partner with Cyberinc was an easy choice for InfiniVAN. Cyberinc's Isla Isolation Platform provides the security our customers want, in a way that allows them to obtain a secure connection faster by selecting it as a part of their subscription to our internet services or as an add-on functionality. It's simple to deploy, easy to use, always-on security, that makes cyber defense easy for our large and small customers."

Cyberinc's Isla Isolation Cloud through InfiniVAN empowers customers to access a fully isolated secure internet connection quickly and affordably while taking a proactive approach to their business's cybersecurity strategy. In its July 2019 report, Hype Cycle for Threat-Facing Technologies, 2019, Gartner predicts that, "... through 2022, organizations that isolate high-risk internet browsing and access to URLs in the email will experience a 70% reduction in attacks that compromise end-user systems."

"The InfiniVAN approach to delivering business internet service at par with global standards with world-class fiber optic network infrastructure perfectly aligned with the Cyberinc vision of providing completely secure browsing experience to our customers. Together, we can help our customers scale their cyber defenses and safeguard against an increasingly relevant global problem," said Samir Shah, CEO Cyberinc. "We see that Remote Browser Isolation can reduce the attack surface against web and email-based attacks, making the endpoints and networks safer. Our partnership with InfiniVAN will deliver next-generation security solutions to our customers."

The solution will be offered to customers directly via InfiniVAN or one of Cyberinc's reseller partners within the region.

To request more information, please visit us at www.cyberinc.com or contact your local Cyberinc reseller.

About Cyberinc

Cyberinc helps companies experience a safer internet by proactively stopping web, email, and document-based threats. Cyberinc's Isla Isolation Platform uses cutting-edge isolation technology to neutralize threats and prevent them before they have a chance to act, simplifying the security strategy, and delivering immediate protection. Cyberinc is trusted by businesses of all sizes and governments around the world.

About InfiniVAN

InfiniVAN provides a business internet user experience delivered via end-to-end Fiber Optic Network Infrastructure that is fully redundant and backed up by experienced and reliable management as well as technical support team. InfiniVAN delivers quality internet for business and ensuring ultrafast speed, reliable & convenient connection to various types of businesses.

InfiniVAN is a subsidiary of IPS, Inc., a Type 1 telecommunications carrier in Japan listed in the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE:4390).

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cyberinc-partners-with-infinivan-to-offer-the-first-local-web-isolation-cloud-in-the-philippines-300920379.html

SOURCE Cyberinc


© PRNewswire 2019
