Cybernaut International : Announcements and Notices - Completion of Major Transaction in Relation to the Disposal of 100% Equity Interest in A Subsidiary

0
04/12/2019 | 01:43pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CYBERNAUT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

賽 伯 樂 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1020)

COMPLETION OF MAJOR TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL

OF 100% EQUITY INTEREST IN A SUBSIDIARY

References are made to the announcement of Cybernaut International Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") dated 1 August 2018; and the circular of the Company dated 7 November 2018 (the "Circular") in relation to the major transaction regarding the disposal of 100% equity interest in Sinoref (BVI) Limited. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Circular.

COMPLETION OF DISPOSAL

The Board is pleased to announce that as at the date of this announcement (i) all the conditions precedent to the Agreement have been fulfilled; (ii) the Disposal Group has obtained its audited financial statements as at the Cut-off Date, i.e. 30 December 2018 as prepared by the auditor agreeable to the Company and Purchaser; and (iii) the Disposal Group has obtained the valuation report(s) on its land and fixed assets prepared by the valuer agreeable to the Company and the Purchaser. After determination of the Cut-off Date NAV, the final Consideration is HK$55,777,110.81 which is equivalent to the Cut-off Date NAV of HK$53,777,110.81 plus the Premium of HK$2,000,000.

Furthermore, the Completion took place on 12 April 2019 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Agreement. Accordingly, the Company has ceased to have any interests in the Disposal Group and the Disposal Group is no longer subsidiaries of the Company as of the date of this announcement.

Based on the final Consideration, the net asset value of the Disposal Group as at the Cut-off Date and the updated estimated professional fees of approximately HK$1,300,000, it is currently estimated that the Company will record a gain (before tax) of approximately RMB37,412,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$44,520,000) from the Disposal. The final financial effect of the Disposal will be subject to the value of assets and liabilities of the Disposal Group as at Completion and therefore, may vary from the aforementioned estimate.

By order of the Board

Cybernaut International Holdings Company Limited

Mr. Zhu Min

Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhu Min (Chairman), Mr. Sin Kwok Wai Ronald, Mr. Lu Yongchao and Mr. Xu Yejun; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Chow Chi Wa and Ms. Yip Sum Yu, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Tong Yiu On, Mr. Li Yik Sang and Mr. Cao Ke.

Disclaimer

Cybernaut International Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 17:42:05 UTC
