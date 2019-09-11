Cybernaut International : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CYBERNAUT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

賽 伯 樂 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1020)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of Cybernaut International Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") dated 10 September, 2019 (the "Announcement") on the fulfillment of profit guarantee in relation to the acquisition of 100% equity interest in Cybernaut Technology International Limited involving the issue of promissory notes, the Company would like to clarify the following contents of the Announcement:

The 3rd Guarantee Profit stated in the second paragraph of the announcement should be amended as "not be less than HK$9 million". The Net Profit of the Target Group for the 3rd Guarantee Period was approximately RMB11.3 million, which was more than the 3rd Guarantee Profit of "not be less than HK$9.0 million", as per the Sale and Purchase Agreement.

Save for the clarifications set out in this announcement, all other information in the Announcement shall remain unchanged.

