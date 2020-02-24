Cybernaut International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT LETTER OF INTENT IN RESPECT OF A PROPOSED ACQUISITION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CYBERNAUT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

賽 伯 樂 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1020)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

LETTER OF INTENT

IN RESPECT OF A PROPOSED ACQUISITION

This announcement is a voluntary announcement made by Cybernaut International Holdings Company Limited (the "Company").

THE LOI

The Board is pleased to announce that on 24 February 2020 (after trading hours), the Company as potential purchaser and Mr. Xiao as potential vendor entered into the LOI which sets out the principal terms and conditions of the Proposed Acquisition of not less than 51% interest in the Target Company to be set up. As a condition precedent of the Proposed Acquisition, Mr. Xiao shall procure that Hangzhou Xuhang will be wholly-owned by the Target Company.

As at the date of this announcement, Hangzhou Xuhang was held as to approximately 68.53% by two limited partnerships which are controlled by Mr. Xiao, as to approximately 1.88% by a fund company in which Mr. Zhu has indirect minority interest and the remaining equity interests are held by Independent Third Parties. To the best knowledge information and belief of the Board after making all reasonable enquiries, Mr. Xiao is third party independent of the Company and its connected persons (as defined under the Listing Rules).

PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE LOI

Restructuring

As a condition precedent of the Proposed Acquisition, Mr. Xiao shall undergo a corporate restructuring by setting up the Target Company and procuring all the equity holders of Hangzhou Xuhang to transfer all their respective equity interests in Hangzhou Xuhang to the Target Company such that each of Hangzhou Xuhang and its subsidiaries will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Target Company upon completion of the restructuring.