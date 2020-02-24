Cybernaut International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT LETTER OF INTENT IN RESPECT OF A PROPOSED ACQUISITION

Consideration
The consideration for the Proposed Acquisition will be determined based on the valuation on the Target Group to be valued by an independent valuer. The consideration and the payment method shall be further negotiated between the Company and Mr. Xiao and be determined in the Formal SPA.
Due diligence
Pursuant to the LOI, the Company may conduct due diligence review on, including but without limitation, the financial, legal affairs and business of the Target Group upon signing of the LOI. Mr. Xiao shall use his best endeavours to procure the Target Group and its agent to provide such assistance and information as is necessary for the Company to complete its due diligence on the Target Group.
Exclusivity period
During the Exclusivity Period, Mr. Xiao shall not directly or indirectly negotiate or agree with any other party with respect to the disposal of the Target Group.
Formal SPA
The Company and Mr. Xiao shall use their best endeavours to procure a legally binding formal sale and purchase agreement in relation to the Proposed Acquisition, i.e. the Formal SPA, within six months from the date of the LOI (or such other date as agreed between the Company and Mr. Xiao)
Termination
The LOI shall be terminated at the earlier of (i) the date of execution of the Formal SPA; or (ii) the expiry of the Exclusivity Period.
Binding effect
Save for clauses relating to the Exclusivity Period, confidentiality, damages, expenses, notice and governing law and jurisdiction, the LOI is not legally binding.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION
The Group is primarily engaged in e-Commerce,e-Commerce solutions and related support services and selling of information technology products, provision of internet education services, money lending and sale of paper converting equipment and other relating equipment.
The main business scope of the Target Group includes new media marketing services, overseas DSP advertising promotion, cross-bordere-commerce and domestic advertising promotion business. With over 100 contracted key opinion leaders on various platform such as Wechat public account, Toutiao, Tik Tok and Xiaohongshu etc, Hangzhou Xhuhang's customer base includes PRC leading search engine companies, social media platforms, mobile advertising providers, PRC local government and plenty of well-established app developers. As at 31 December 2019, the Target Group have more than 130 million followers on various platform's accounts.