Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cybersecurity Guarantees Brand Power -- Onward Security's AI-based Products Win 7 Awards in International Cybersecurity Competition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/01/2020 | 06:01pm EST

Onward Security, a leader in IoT cybersecurity assessment solutions, announced that it has stood out from more than 500 entries and won 6 gold and 1 silver awards in the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards 2020. The company was granted the Gold Award for the Best Cybersecurity Company in Asia, while its automatic vulnerability assessment device (SecDevice) won 3 gold awards for Embedded Security, ICS / SCADA Security, and Internet of Things Security; and its product security management system (SecFlow) won 2 gold awards for Vulnerability Management and Incident Response, and 1 silver award for Risk Management.

Global Market Insights estimated the size of the cybersecurity market will reach USD300 billion by 2024, due to increasing cyber attacks and unprotected IoT devices. Morgan Hong, GM of Onward Security, said, “The speed of time to market for connected products is now accelerating, but the quality of cybersecurity is often ignored. With the increasing demand for teleworking, using products with cybersecurity vulnerabilities will expose customers to losses caused by cyber attacks, brand and business damages, and even lengthy legal proceedings. IoT device manufacturers should introduce the Secure Software Development Life Cycle (SSDLC) immediately to meet the cybersecurity requirements of governments, cybersecurity standards and buyers.”

In this competition, Onward Security displayed the AI features of the products. With the core technology of machine learning, SecFlow and SecDevice can assist the secure software development and product security test more accurately and effectively. The AI-based SecFlow can speed up the processing of SSDLC, using intelligent security incident and vulnerability information collection to compile and optimize the most valuable product security database for the customers, and find out the affected products and related software through proactive security risk analysis and correlation so as to help customers rapidly take appropriate response actions. AI also enables SecDevice to greatly improve the speed and quality of IoT product vulnerability detection. Besides reducing the time for manual setting and intervention, it can also provide security tests for customized protocols using the AI-based fuzzing technology, thereby effectively reducing the cybersecurity risks of connected products caused by network open access and teleworking.

The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:16pIHS MARKIT : Joint Statement by Mayor of Houston and CERAWeek Chairman on Cancellation of CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2020
BU
06:08pHONDA MOTOR : Sungjae Im wins Honda Classic for 1st PGA Tour title
AQ
06:01pNXP Semiconductors Updates First Quarter 2020 Revenue Outlook Due to Potential Impact from the Coronavirus
GL
06:01pCybersecurity Guarantees Brand Power -- Onward Security's AI-based Products Win 7 Awards in International Cybersecurity Competition
BU
05:59pPLEDPHARMA PUBL : places dosing of patients in the POLAR program on hold
AQ
05:47pAmerican Airlines waives change fees as United braces for new flight cancellations
RE
05:46pRESOLUTION MINERALS LTD (ASX : RML) PDAC 2020 Investor Presentation
AQ
05:37pIHS MARKIT : Announces Cancellation of Customer Events in Second Quarter 2020
BU
05:34pCanada and indigenous group reach tentative deal in dispute that led to road, rail blockades
RE
05:31pCanada and indigenous group reach tentative deal in dispute that led to road, rail blockades
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V. : NXP Semiconductors Updates First Quarter 2020 Revenue Outlook Due to Potential Impac..
2Cybersecurity Guarantees Brand Power -- Onward Security's AI-based Products Win 7 Awards in International C..
3HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : HONDA MOTOR : Sungjae Im wins Honda Classic for 1st PGA Tour title
4IHS MARKIT LTD. : IHS MARKIT : Joint Statement by Mayor of Houston and CERAWeek Chairman on Cancellation of CE..
5Putin says Russia can handle oil slide but hints at OPEC cooperation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group