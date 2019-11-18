Cybraics : AI-Based Analytics and SIEM Platform Disrupts Market as Detailed in Latest Gartner Research Note

Cybraics, offering nLighten, the most advanced AI-based threat detection platform available, today announced that it was included as one of Gartner’s emerging technology providers in its October 2019 research note: “Emerging Technology Analysis: Machine Learning Log Analysis Disrupts Traditional SIEM Buying Models.”

This Gartner research details on how machine-learning-based log analysis solutions are leveraging advanced analytics and cloud scale compute and are providing new ways of gaining insight into log and event data to detect unknown threats. These advanced platforms automatically generates actionable cases, as well as offering better ROI and faster mean time to detection and repair.

“This note is a really big deal as it validates that our platform is disrupting the SIEM and analytics market by providing better detection results at a lower cost and that’s exactly what our customers are reporting back to us,” said Pete Nicoletti, Chief Information Security Officer, Cybraics. “AI/ML-based log analytics solutions are displacing expensive capital-intensive old-school tools. It’s exciting to our team, partners, and customers to be recognized as one of the disrupting technologies in the space.”

