Cybraics : AI-Based Analytics and SIEM Platform Disrupts Market as Detailed in Latest Gartner Research Note

11/18/2019 | 07:01am EST

Cybraics, offering nLighten, the most advanced AI-based threat detection platform available, today announced that it was included as one of Gartner’s emerging technology providers in its October 2019 research note: “Emerging Technology Analysis: Machine Learning Log Analysis Disrupts Traditional SIEM Buying Models.”

This Gartner research details on how machine-learning-based log analysis solutions are leveraging advanced analytics and cloud scale compute and are providing new ways of gaining insight into log and event data to detect unknown threats. These advanced platforms automatically generates actionable cases, as well as offering better ROI and faster mean time to detection and repair.

“This note is a really big deal as it validates that our platform is disrupting the SIEM and analytics market by providing better detection results at a lower cost and that’s exactly what our customers are reporting back to us,” said Pete Nicoletti, Chief Information Security Officer, Cybraics. “AI/ML-based log analytics solutions are displacing expensive capital-intensive old-school tools. It’s exciting to our team, partners, and customers to be recognized as one of the disrupting technologies in the space.”

Gartner subscribers can access the report here.

Request a demo of Cybraics at https://cybraics.com/request-a-demo/.

About Cybraics

Cybraics has the most advanced AI-based threat detection available. The platform, nLighten, was developed out of a long-term award-winning government research program designed to support the war on terrorism. A true force multiplier, nLighten provides security teams in the small, medium, and large enterprise with increased situational awareness and the ability to identify unknown threats that existing security tools just do not catch. With numerous customer success examples and demonstrated ROI in both commercial and government sectors, Cybraics is the proven platform to address your security challenges. For more information about Cybraics, please visit www.cybraics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2019
