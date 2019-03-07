CycloMedia : Acquires Floating Point FX to Fuel US and International Growth

CycloMedia, the
leading provider of accurate geospatial imagery-data and data analytics,
announced today that it has acquired Floating
Point FX, a 3D geospatial modeling company based in Madison,
Wisconsin.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190307005302/en/
CycloMedia (Photo: Business Wire)
Floating Point FX (FPFX) provides powerful data visualization and
analytic platforms as a service within multiple geospatial industries.
Utilizing mobile LiDAR and imaging techniques, Floating Point FX
produces highly detailed 3D visualizations of street-level environments.
The company has been successfully delivering highly accurate data
analytics solutions within the transportation, utilities &
communications and public works markets. Increasingly, these
workflow-enhancing solutions have been derived from CycloMedia’s highly
accurate 3D imagery and LiDAR data.
Together, CycloMedia and Floating Point FX provide a wide range of
imagery data analytics services, including LiDAR scanning, 3D modeling
and 3D real-time scene capture, offering organizations complete
solutions for their visualization, design and analysis needs.
The acquisition allows CycloMedia to rapidly grow its presence in North
America and to provide highly accurate data sets and street-level
imagery across a wide variety of government and commercial markets. The
deal will also enable future expansion into additional customer markets
globally.
CycloMedia and Floating Point FX’s customers will benefit from the
combined offering, which seamlessly delivers an accurate digital
representation of the outside world to allow them to assess, analyze and
measure physical infrastructures remotely.
“This is a strategic acquisition for CycloMedia that strengthens our
team, builds our resources and expands our offering to accelerate our
growth. Bolstering our US presence is an essential part of CycloMedia’s
growth strategy worldwide,” said Joe Astroth, CEO US of CycloMedia.
“As the external world becomes increasingly complex, the integration of
our two companies’ data and data analytics capabilities will help us
meet our joint customers’ growing demand for a highly accurate,
real-time digital representation of their environments,” said Matt
Eustice, Co-Founder of Floating Point FX.
The deal follows significant equity investment in CycloMedia in August
2018 by Volpi Capital, a specialist European lower mid-market private
equity firm. The Floating Point FX acquisition is part of CycloMedia’s
data analytics investment strategy announced last year.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
About CycloMedia
Founded in 1980, CycloMedia is the leading international provider of
data and software solutions virtualizing the outside world accurately
on-screen. CycloMedia's customers derive actionable insights from the
geodata platform to power day-to-day decisions remotely and with more
accuracy, delivering exceptional ROI. CycloMedia focuses its solutions
on tax assessment, asset management, public safety, construction &
engineering, utility & transportation and insurance & real estate.
CycloMedia employs 200 people and is based in Zaltbommel, the
Netherlands, with operations in the US, Germany, and Scandinavia. For
more information, please visit www.cyclomedia.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190307005302/en/