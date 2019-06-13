Log in
Cyclone Vayu: IndianOil assures uninterrupted fuel supply

06/13/2019 | 04:44am EDT

In the wake of the cyclone Vayu expected to hit Gujarat, IndianOil is fully geared up and is ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply from its locations in the State of Gujarat.

IndianOil's operations are normal across the State. Adequate stock of petroleum products such as petrol, diesel, LPG, Kerosene and aviation fuel is available. It is being ensured that the customers continue to have convenient access to fuel.

IndianOil's Gujarat Refinery in Vadodara is not in the anticipated path of the cyclone and all operations are normal. However, all required precautionary and safety measures have been taken and the Refinery is geared up to meet any exigency.


Sadhna Khera Mittal
Chief General Manager (Corp. Comm.)
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 08:43:06 UTC
