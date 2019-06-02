Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Cyclones Idai and Kenneth: International partners pledge support for reconstruction and resilience building for Mozambique

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/02/2019 | 04:59pm EDT

Beira, Mozambique - An international pledging conference in the central Mozambique city of Beira has concluded with development partners committing financial and technical resources to support recovery interventions as the country deals with the challenging devastation caused by cyclones Idai and Kenneth.

Conference pledges and consensus-building discussions were informed by a Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) - a comprehensive technical study conducted and led by the Government of Mozambique and supported by the UN, the European Union, the World Bank and the African Development Bank.

According to the PDNA, Mozambique needs US$3.2 billion for post-cyclone recovery and reconstruction in the social, productive, and infrastructure sectors in areas affected in the Sofala, Manica, Tete, Zambezia, Inhambane, Nampula and Cabo Delgado provinces. This includes important cross-cutting issues such as Gender, Environment, Employment and Livelihoods, Social Protection and Governance.

Participants agreed that the required amount encompasses short, medium- and long-term goals. For the initial phase, a total of US$1.2 billion has been pledged and announced at the conference.

'The important point coming out of this conference is that this recovery needs to be resilient. Mozambique is prone to climate change disasters, and those cyclones were not a one-time event - unfortunately - and the probability of these disasters reoccurring, many times in the future, is very high,' said Noura Hamladji, UNDP Africa Bureau Reginal Director, representing the United Nations Development Pogramme at the conference.

Ms. Hamladji added that 'there is a need to 'build back better', to look at infrastructure, resilience of communities in a different way. This is what this conference is all about, over and above requesting the solidarity of the international community to fund the reconstruction.'

The Mozambique Government is establishing a Disaster Management Fund that includes a contribution to its capitalisation of 0.1% of the State budget, as well as contributions from partners. Regular external audits will be conducted to ensure transparency and accountability.

The role of the private sector in the recovery and reconstruction was underscored at the conference, participants noting that the sector itself was devastated by the cyclones. The sector appealed for flexible financing mechanisms and cooperation from multilaterals for credit facilities and the need to support cooperation between international and local companies.

Partners, in particular UNDP, pledged to also support capacity development of the Reconstruction Cabinet, a multisectoral platform established by the Government to ensure transparency and accountability in the achievement of results as well as promoting the development of norms for better reconstruction - building back better, and technical capacity to conduct feasibility studies and procurement, among others.

The well attended conference had about 700 participants, including representatives from multilateral and bilateral partners like United Nations agencies, the European Union, the World Bank, the African Development Bank and others. Mozambique was represented at the highest level with the attendance of senior Government Ministers, the Prime Minister and the Head of State, H.E. Felipe Jacinto Nyusi.

Tropical cyclone Idai hit the central coast city of Beira on March 15, one of the worst natural disasters to have impacted Africa. Within six weeks, cyclone Kenneth made landfall across the northern coast of Cabo Delgado, also causing widespread flooding and devastation.

Disclaimer

UNDP - United Nations Development Programme published this content on 02 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2019 20:58:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:40pMexico and U.S. gear up for tariff talks as Trump doubles down on threat
RE
05:39pMexico and U.S. gear up for tariff talks as Trump doubles down on threat
RE
04:59pCYCLONES IDAI AND KENNETH : International partners pledge support for reconstruction and resilience building for Mozambique
PU
04:47pFACEBOOK : in talks with U.S. derivatives regulator over digital currency plans
RE
03:18pMexican president says he wants to stay friends with Trump, American people
RE
01:55pIndia's Modi Feels More U.S. Pressure to Open Nation's Markets
DJ
01:45pTop Trump official says tariffs on Mexico will not derail trade deal
RE
01:22pTrump's Trade Levers Test Long-Term U.S. Alliances
DJ
12:05pU.S., China Trade Accusations of Trying to Destabilize Asia
DJ
11:24aU.S., China Trade Accusations of Trying to Destabilize Asia
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : China to probe FedEx after Huawei says parcels diverted
2China says U.S. can't use pressure to force trade deal
3AIRBUS SE : Airbus urges airlines to pressure Boeing over subsidy row
4PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY INC : PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY : Presents Interim Results of Phase II CONTROL Trial of Neratinib ..
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : EXCLUSIVE: FCA discusses improved Renault merger bid to win French backing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About