Cydan : Expands Team to Accelerate Development of Innovative Treatments for Patients Living with Rare Diseases

Cydan, an orphan drug accelerator dedicated to creating therapies that
improve the lives of people living with rare genetic diseases, today
announced that it has named Yongchang Qiu, Ph.D., Vice President of
Preclinical Development and Ryan Tyler, Ph.D., Senior Director of
Preclinical Research. Niels Svenstrup, Ph.D., was promoted to Senior
Vice President of Development. Additionally, Heather Halem, Ph.D., will
serve as a Cydan Fellow to help evaluate and advance new treatments. Dr.
Halem is also Vice President of Research for Cydan’s recently launched
NewCo, Tiburio Therapeutics.
“Since the launch of Cydan, the team has engaged with scientists,
clinicians and entrepreneurs around the world to identify therapies to
address the tremendous unmet need in rare diseases. Cydan has de-risked
nearly 20 projects, launched three companies with novel clinical-stage
compounds, and raised over $220 million in funding from our syndicate of
leading investors to improve the lives of patients with rare diseases,”
said James McArthur, Ph.D., Co-Founder and President of R&D of Cydan.
“To continue this work and expand our impact on patients, we are adding
individuals to our team with a proven track record of rare disease drug
development. We are fortunate to be joined by Yongchang, Ryan and
Heather and thrilled to expand Niels’ role in the company as we work
toward reducing the number of rare diseases without treatments.”
In early 2015, Cydan launched its first new company, Vtesse, which
collaborated with the NIH and launched a registration study to develop a
new therapy for the fatal lysosomal storage disease Niemann-Pick Disease
Type C (NPC). One year after launching Vtesse, Cydan created Imara
to develop IMR-687, a novel treatment for people living with sickle cell
disease, which is currently in a multi-national phase 2 clinical trial. Tiburio,
a clinical-stage company developing new treatments for rare endocrine
disorders, was launched at the start of 2019.
Yongchang Qiu, Ph.D., Vice President, Preclinical Development
-
Yongchang Qiu, Ph.D., is a 20-year veteran of drug discovery and
development at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies,
specializing in translational research, DMPK and immunogenicity risk
assessment. He has contributed directly to many successful IND and
BLA/NDA filings in the rare disease space for a variety of drug
modalities, including small molecules, biologics and gene therapies.
Prior to joining Cydan, Dr. Qiu was Head of DMPK and Bioanalytical
Science at Tesaro and a Senior Director and Global Head of
Bioanalytical and Biomarker Development at Shire, leading a team of
40+ scientists responsible for design, development, and implementation
of biomarker strategy, immunogenicity risk assessment, as well as
safety and diagnostic testing strategies to support numerous
development programs. Prior to Shire, he was a Director in
Translational Research at Genzyme focusing on MOA elucidation and
biomarker development for multiple rare disease programs. Dr. Qiu
began his career in discovery research at Wyeth in 1998, eventually
serving as Head of Protein Chemistry and Proteomics.
-
He earned his Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Biopharmaceutical
Sciences at University of California at San Francisco, an M.S. in
Organic Chemistry at New York University and a B.S. in Chemistry from
University of Science and Technology of China. Dr. Qiu has authored
50+ peer-reviewed research articles and 7 original patents.
Ryan Tyler, Ph.D., Senior Director, Preclinical Research
-
Ryan Tyler, Ph.D., brings more than 7 years of pharmaceutical and
biotechnology discovery and translational biology experience to Cydan
in the areas of rare and degenerative diseases. His expertise spans
early- to late-stage discovery research, leading teams leveraging
innovative cell pharmacology and molecular biology approaches to drive
therapeutic development, including as part of collaborations with
patient advocacy groups. Prior to joining Cydan, Dr. Tyler was
Director of Biology and Drug Discovery at Amathus Therapeutics and
Director of Biology at Proteostasis Therapeutics, where he led
research teams in the establishment of new discovery programs and
preclinical activities that enabled the initiation of clinical
programs focused on cystic fibrosis therapies. Dr. Tyler began his
career at Pfizer in the Rare Disease Unit, where he was responsible
for the development of assays for biomarkers and compound screening
for cystic fibrosis drug discovery.
-
Dr. Tyler received his doctorate from the University of Michigan and
completed his postdoctoral studies at Stanford University.
Niels Svenstrup, Ph.D.; Promoted to Senior Vice President, Development
-
Niels Svenstrup, Ph.D., brings to Cydan more than 15 years of
experience in the pharma and biotech industry across a variety of
scientific and managerial roles. He has dedicated his career to
bringing new therapies to patients suffering from diseases with great
and unmet medical needs. Dr. Svenstrup specializes in CMC and
discovery chemistry, but his deep experience spans many disciplines
and the entire value chain of pharmaceutical R&D. His work has
resulted in the invention of numerous drug candidates of which several
are currently in clinical development.
-
Before joining Cydan, Dr. Svenstrup served as Director of CMC at
Ascendis Pharma where he focused on rare diseases in the endocrinology
space. Prior to his work at Ascendis he was Head of the Department of
Medicinal Chemistry at H. Lundbeck’s Neuroscience Drug Discovery
center in Copenhagen, Denmark.
-
Dr. Svenstrup began his career at Bayer Pharma in Germany where he
served as a medicinal chemist and later as a leader on projects
addressing viral and bacterial infection, hematology and
cardiovascular disease.
Heather Halem, Ph.D., Cydan Fellow
-
Heather Halem, Ph.D., brings more than 17 years of pharmaceutical
experience to Cydan with strong expertise in rare diseases,
endocrinology, metabolic disorders, oncology and in preclinical
pharmacology. A senior, cross-functional project team leader, Dr.
Halem has direct experience leading research programs that have taken
molecules from early identification to clinical candidates.
-
Prior to joining Cydan, she spent 15 years at Ipsen Bioscience,
serving most recently as Director, Endocrine Modeling. In the role,
Dr. Halem led research project teams from early-stage target
identification and concept assessment through lead optimization and
into the clinic. She also led the research group focused on developing
and utilizing models, both for the elucidation of disease mechanisms
and for the screening and optimization of therapeutic compounds.
Previously, she was a Senior Scientist at Genome Therapeutics
identifying novel gene targets for neurodegenerative diseases and
served as a Research Assistant at Boston University, Massachusetts
General Hospital and New England Medical Center.
About Cydan
Cydan is an orphan drug accelerator dedicated to delivering therapies
that will significantly improve the lives of people living with rare
genetic diseases. The company evaluates new experimental therapies and
advances those with the highest potential to be disease modifying
treatments. Cydan’s goal is to launch new companies focused on
developing promising therapies for rare genetic diseases with high unmet
medical need. Cydan was founded in 2013 by a management team with
extensive drug discovery, clinical development, and business development
experience and is currently financed by leading life sciences investors
including New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Pfizer Venture Investments,
Lundbeckfonden Ventures, Longitude Capital, and Alexandria Venture
Investments. Cydan is based in Technology Square in Cambridge, Mass.
For more information, visit cydan.com or
contact the company at info@cydanco.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005322/en/