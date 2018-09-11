Cyfluent Achieves EHNAC Cloud-Enabled Accreditation

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyfluent, Inc., a Microsoft-based, software development firm with one of the most innovative electronic health record (EHR) solutions to date, announced today it has achieved full accreditation with the Cloud-Enabled Accreditation Program (CEAP) from the Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC). Developed by industry-peers, CEAP is offered exclusively for the users of FedRAMP-certified Cloud Service Providers (CPSs) – regardless of the healthcare data exchange model the CSP supports. This program is available to organizations who are already accredited or have become candidates of at least one other EHNAC-accreditation program (the primary program).



Through a comprehensive third-party review, EHNAC evaluated Cyfluent’s use of cloud services in areas of privacy, security, mandated standards and key operational functions. EHNAC assessed the organization’s health information and oversight for meeting privacy and security, HIPAA, HITECH, Omnibus Rule and ACA requirements, as well as technical performance, business processes and resource management. The comprehensive CEAP program requires 78 unique criteria to be met by applying organizations, as well as additional coordination with the organization’s CSP. CEAP accreditation offers a higher level of stakeholder confidence for organizations under competitive pressures to demonstrate the rigor and structure of cloud-enabled platforms and applications.

“Today’s cybercriminal has evolved into a dangerous entity, as a result, healthcare industry cloud-based information technology presents a critically unique set of privacy and security challenges when it comes to healthcare data exchange,” said Lee Barrett, executive director of EHNAC. “Organizations such as Cyfluent have stepped up to lead the movement toward ensuring superior capabilities in the areas of privacy, security and standards by seeking to further demonstrate their commitment to these crucial security measures resulting in a higher level of stakeholder confidence. For this, we commend Cyfluent.”

Cyfluent CEO, Terry Lin, notes, “This recognition is a major stepping stone for our company. It highlights our commitment to excellence and reinforces the fact that we are well on our way to realizing our goal of being a global provider of Electronic Health Record (EHR) software as a service (SaaS) for medical communities and patients worldwide.”

About Cyfluent

Cyfluent, Inc., a Microsoft-based software development firm with one of the most innovative electronic health record (EHR) solutions to date. Located in Arlington, VA with offices in San Antonio, TX and Columbia, MD, the company is expanding efforts globally in Asia with offices in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam and business in Shanghai and Hangzhou, China.

About EHNAC

The Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC) is a voluntary, self-governing standards development organization (SDO) established to develop standard criteria and accredit organizations that electronically exchange healthcare data. These entities include accountable care organizations, data registries, electronic health networks, EPCS vendors, e-prescribing solution providers, financial services firms, health information exchanges, health information service providers, management service organizations, medical billers, outsourced service providers, payers, practice management system vendors and third-party administrators. The Commission is an authorized HITRUST CSF Assessor, making it the only organization with the ability to provide both EHNAC accreditation and HITRUST CSF certification.

EHNAC was founded in 1993 and is a tax-exempt 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization. Guided by peer evaluation, the EHNAC accreditation process promotes quality service, innovation, cooperation and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit www.ehnac.org , contact info@ehnac.org , or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and YouTube .

